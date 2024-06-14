A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including MSC Cruises, Hublot, and the Global Peace Index.

LONDON, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last two weeks that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: MSC Cruises launches first Tea Library at sea to create perfect cuppa from home for Brits

Three-quarters (76%) of British travellers declare that tea never tastes the same aboard which has left 51% bringing their own tea bags when they leave England and 37% going as far as bringing their own kettle, mug – and even their own sugar bowl, research from MSC Cruises reveals.

2: DISFRUTAR, BARCELONA, IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2024

The world of gastronomy came together in the neon-lit city of Las Vegas in the United States this evening to celebrate and recognise The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, with Barcelona's Disfrutar named The World's Best Restaurant and The Best Restaurant in Europe.

3: HUBLOT AND DANIEL ARSHAM REDEFINE THE POCKET WATCH WITH THE ARSHAM DROPLET

Renowned for its innovative spirit, luxury Swiss watchmaker Hublot, has unveiled a groundbreaking collaboration with acclaimed contemporary artist Daniel Arsham. The result of this visionary partnership is the Arsham Droplet, a revolutionary timepiece that reimagines the classic pocket watch, blending antique form with futuristic materials and production methods.

4: Chris Sutton trials The Quiet Lion: New sports pub experience to counter infuriating fan behaviour

As the excitement builds for an incredible summer of sport, an alarming number of fans are planning to shun pubs due to exasperating behaviour from fellow supporters. New research from Roku reveals that three quarters (72%) of fans plan to watch games in homes rather than the pub (21%).

5: FDA accepts filing of Leqembi® (lecanemab-irmb) sBLA for IV maintenance dosing for the treatment of early Alzheimer's Disease

BioArctic AB's (publ) partner Eisai announced today that that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted Eisai's Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for less frequent monthly lecanemab-irmb (U.S. brand name: Leqembi) intravenous (IV) maintenance dosing. A Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date is set for January 25, 2025.

6: The 1000 Miglia 2024 has started

The 2024 edition of the Red Arrow started at 12:30 pm from the Viale Venezia platform. Shortly before the start, a thunderstorm had threatened to complicate the start of the race, but a few moments before the Time Control of the O.M.'s, as always the first cars to start, the rain became light and the unmistakable odour of the engines in the air gave those present a quintessential atmosphere of the Most Beautiful Race In The World.

7: Element Six and Orbray partner to deliver the world's highest quality wafer-scale single crystal synthetic diamond

Element Six (E6) and Orbray, both world leaders in high-performing advanced materials, today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver the world's highest quality wafer-scale single crystal (SC) synthetic diamond.

8: Driverless Minibus Hits the Clay Courts at Roland-Garros

Renault, premium partner of Roland-Garros, and French Tennis Federation (FTT), together with WeRide, a globally leading autonomous driving technology company, provide a L4 driverless minibus shuttle service for this Grand Slam tennis tournament held on the red clay.

9: Potential Add-on Treatment for Patients with Parkinson's Disease: Stimvia Completes Pilot Study and Announces Promising Initial Results

Stimvia, a pioneering medical technology company specializing in neuromodulation for chronic disease treatment, has successfully completed its pilot study focused on Parkinson's Disease (PD) and is expecting promising results.

10: Global Peace Index reveals highest number of countries engaged in conflict since Second World War

Today marks the launch of the 18th edition of the Global Peace Index (GPI) from international think-tank, the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), revealing that the world is at a crossroads. Without concerted effort, there is a risk of a surge in major conflicts.

11: DEDICATED WEBSITE LAUNCHED FOR HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD SECONDARY SCHOOL EDITION

Following its announcement on May 1 of worldwide licensing availability for both the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child High School and Secondary School Edition, this expanded version of the site allows for transactions in Great British Pounds and localized customer service specific for secondary schools.

12: "Cities have just 2,000 days left to achieve critical sustainability goals," warns Arcadis in latest report

Arcadis has issued a rallying call to cities worldwide, as the publication of its Sustainable Cities Index 2024 reveals the need for accelerated action in tackling climate change and other sustainability challenges.

