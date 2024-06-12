DEDICATED WEBSITE LAUNCHED FOR HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD SECONDARY SCHOOL EDITION

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway Licensing Global has launched a website dedicated to the licensing of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Secondary School Edition for educational theatre organizations in the United Kingdom and Europe. Following its announcement on May 1 of worldwide licensing availability for both the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child High School and Secondary School Edition, this expanded version of the site allows for transactions in Great British Pounds and localized customer service specific for secondary schools.

(l-r) Imani Jade Powers as Delphi Diggory, Erik C. Peterson as Scorpius Malfoy and Joel Meyers as Albus Potter. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

"We have seen a staggering amount of licensing volume come through our LicenseCursedChild.com website," said Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of Broadway Licensing Global. "This expanded version of the site is another pre-planned iteration in our roll out to allow for more region-specific convenience to license Cursed Child in secondary schools."

The new rendition of the licensing website also incorporates British English, full GDPR compliance, and the company's partnership with its London-based printer, to ensure reduced shipping costs and more expedient delivery of scripts and materials.

Learn more at: LicenseCursedChild.co.uk or BroadwayLicensing.co.uk.

ABOUT HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo with a North American tour launching in Chicago in September 2024. Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. It's time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. "You'll be wondering 'how'd they do that?' for days to come" (People Magazine).

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING GLOBAL

Broadway Licensing Global and its family of imprints (Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, Stage Rights, and Broadway on Demand) is the global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. Representing an astonishing 40 Tony Awards® and 49 Pulitzer Prize-winning iconic works, BLG titles epitomize the greatest collection of authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe, including Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams, Lynn Nottage, Alan Menken, Stephen King, Elvis, the Bee-Gees, the Beatles, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

