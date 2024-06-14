MSC Cruises launches first Tea Library at sea to create perfect cuppa from home for Brits

LONDON, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-quarters (76%) of British travellers declare that tea never tastes the same aboard which has left 51% bringing their own tea bags when they leave England and 37% going as far as bringing their own kettle, mug – and even their own sugar bowl, research from MSC Cruises reveals[1]. There is a lot more that goes into making the perfect cuppa than some boiling water, a standard tea bag and a drop of milk.

The new Tea Library on board MSC Virtuosa, which sails from Southampton this summer, stocks hundreds of Brits’ most-loved tea brands as well as British tap water at different levels of hardness, for an authentic cuppa from home.

Showing they know their guests, MSC Cruises has launched the MSC Tea Library, filled with nearly 100 types of tea – such as PG Tips, Tetley, Clipper, Yorkshire Tea, Twinings and even supermarket own brands – as well as dozens of varieties of milk, sugar, sweeteners, mugs, cups, teapots, tea cosies and more. And to top it off, authentic tap water from the hardest water in London to the softest water in Dundee, to make sure it's just like home.

A firm favourite with British travellers, MSC Virtuosa has arrived back to UK shores with sailings from Southampton this summer. What's more, guests staying in the MSC Yacht Club can take advantage of afternoon tea daily – following popular demand from Brits, MSC Cruises increased the frequency from weekly to daily on board MSC Virtuosa.

Guests can enjoy a tasty cuppa while taking in the beautiful scenery of Northern Europe, The Med and The Norwegian Fjords, which will hit the spot as nearly six in 10 (58%) believe drinking British tea abroad can improve the overall experience when travelling.

The British stereotype of politeness certainly rings true too, with 45% of Brits admitting that they would still drink an awful cup of tea. A quarter (40%) would even express their gratitude to the person who has made it. However, a very confident 8% would refuse to drink it all together.

Antonio Paradiso, VP of International Sales and Managing Director of MSC Cruises UK and Ireland said: "Brits are very particular about their tea, and they should be. When it doesn't taste right abroad, it can change the whole experience. It might be that the tea bags are wrong, or the water tastes off or it might be that UHT milk – it's very hard to replicate the components that make the perfect cuppa when you're not at home."

For a limited time, tea lovers boarding MSC Virtuosa this month will no doubt be impressed with the variety of botted British tap water to suit their preferences. Whether accustomed to very hard tap water from London, moderate water from Birmingham or soft water from Dundee, MSC Cruises knows that even the water can affect the taste. During the trial, guests can peruse the endless range of British tea brands in the impressive handmade Tea Library, from Yorkshire Tea to Tetley, PG Tips to Twinings and even Asda supermarket must-haves.

Antonio Paradiso added: "We're always listening to our customers to ensure their sailing experience is truly remarkable and if this trial is successful, we will roll it out during 2025. The trial is an extension of a previous survey amongst our fans to find out which tea bag they wanted when cruising with us to inform the tea brands we offer on board. We want our guests to feel like they're in a home away from home when sailing with us, which is why we have always taken tea seriously on board MSC Virtuosa and perfected even the smallest of details so that our guests can sit back and relax with their perfect cuppa, whatever their tastes."

[1] One Poll Survey of 2,000 people commissioned by MSC Cruises in May 2024

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2437901/MSC_Cruises.jpg