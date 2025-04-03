A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Midea Group, Newronika, and As Ever,.

Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: MEGHAN, DUCHESS OF SUSSEX ANNOUNCES AS EVER'S FIRST COLLECTION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE TODAY

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is proud to announce that the first collection of eight signature products will be available for purchase, beginning today. Developed in partnership with Netflix's CPG division, this collection offers a glimpse into Meghan's approach to elevated, everyday living and is inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease.

2: Midea Group Releases Sustainable Heating Solutions for Europe at ISH 2025

Midea Group is showcasing its advanced and sustainable heating solutions under the theme 'Green Vision, Blue Future' at ISH 2025 in Frankfurt this week. These innovations aim to further improve energy efficiency in heating and cooling for European buildings and homes.

3: AG&P Industrial creates history by setting sail its first-ever module shipment to Europe, in Antwerp, Belgium for INEOS's over € 4 Billion landmark Project ONE

Project ONE is an investment by INEOS in the Antwerp chemical sector for the construction of an ethane cracker. The investment amounts to over four billion euros, making it the largest investment in European chemistry in more than 20 years.

4: Newronika Receives CE Mark Approval for AlphaDBS, Advancing Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson's Disease

Newronika, a leader in neuromodulation and adaptive deep brain stimulation (DBS) technology, announced today that it has received CE Mark approval for its AlphaDBS device, a next-generation closed-loop DBS system that dynamically adjusts stimulation based on real-time brain signals.

5: REVOLUTIONARY NEW IRISH DANCE SHOW TO TOUR UNITED KINGDOM

Celtic Throne—Psalter of Ireland, a trailblazing new Irish dance show with original music from Golden Globe-nominated composer Brian Byrne, will embark on its United Kingdom tour, beginning June 22.

6: TAICCA and Federation Studios Establish Official Partnership to Deepen Collaboration and Move Toward the Global Market

Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) announced an agreement with Federation Studios today at Series Mania in Lille. This strategic alliance would offer a fast track for creators, producers, investors, and distributors from both sides to ensure market access in Asia and Europe.

7: Tom's Studio Tackles the Plastic Pen Problem with The Wren - Write Off: A Pen Made from Discarded Pens

Tom's Studio, the stationery brand challenging throwaway culture, has launched The Wren – Write Off, a writing pen crafted with lids made from upcycled plastic waste – primarily discarded pens.

8: Behind the Stephen Hawking Medal Scenes: STARMUS, Christopher Nolan, and Kip Thorne on Their Groundbreaking Fusion of Science and Cinema

Renowned director Christopher Nolan received the esteemed Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication at the seventh Starmus Festival, joining the ranks of legendary naturalist Sir David Attenborough, artist Laurie Anderson, and oceanographer Sylvia Earle.

9: Mums the Word (and the organiser): OpenTable research reveals 50% of mums have booked their own Mother's Day meal out

Mother's Day is a time for mums and mother figures to relax – but for many, it appears that this may not be the case. New research from OpenTable has revealed that half of UK mothers (50%) have booked their own celebratory Mother's Day meal.

10: Jackery & Olight Power Adventurers' Journeys from Sunlight to Starlight

Jackery, a leader in portable solar power solutions, and Olight, an innovator in high-performance lighting, are excited to announce their partnership, bringing energy and illumination together for outdoor enthusiasts.

11: Delta Demonstrates How its AI-Enabled Solutions Foster Intelligent Industries and Sustainable Energy Transition at Hannover Messe 2025

Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, highlighted today at Hannover Messe 2025 a versatile set of AI-driven smart manufacturing, energy infrastructure, and data centre solutions.

12: The secret ingredient: Cooking confirmed as the ultimate dating green flag, says Knorr survey

Cooking is the ultimate green flag according to 78% of singles aged 18-35, with nearly two thirds (65%) more likely to connect with someone on a dating app if they are interested in cooking or can cook, while one in three (37%) won't even consider dating someone who can't cook.

