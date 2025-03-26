Tom's Studio Tackles the Plastic Pen Problem with The Wren - Write Off: A Pen Made from Discarded Pens

LONDON, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom's Studio, the stationery brand challenging throwaway culture, has launched The Wren – Write Off, a writing pen crafted with lids made from upcycled plastic waste – primarily discarded pens. This marks a new chapter in the brand's mission to create high-quality, refillable tools that inspire creativity worldwide, whilst leaving the planet better than we found it

Every year, an estimated nine billion disposable pens are discarded globally[1], contributing to plastic pollution and landfill. For over 70 years, billions of plastic pens have been tossed aside, leaving a toxic legacy of microplastics. At Tom's Studio, waste isn't the end of the story – it's just the beginning.

After years of creating refillable pens designed to last a lifetime, Tom's Studio saw an opportunity to go further – closing the loop and giving single-use pens a second life. Working with UK schools to collect discarded stationery, and Brothers Make, an independent design duo specialising in repurposing plastic waste, the team has transformed used pens, DVD cases, and other plastics into beautifully unique pen lids for the Write Off range.

Each lid is one of a kind – crafted through a meticulous process of sorting, chipping, and injection-moulding rescued plastic in small batches. The result? A pen that not only writes beautifully, but also rewrites the story of waste.

"The stationery industry has a huge plastic problem," said Tom Gyr, Founder of Tom's Studio. "We launched the Wren last year as an infinitely refillable alternative to throwaway pens. With Write Off, we're taking waste that's already out there and turning it into something better."

The Wren – Write Off maintains the features of the original bestselling Wren:

Infinitely refillable ink reservoir

ink reservoir Replaceable fibre tip for smooth, effortless writing

for smooth, effortless writing Lightweight design for everyday use

for everyday use Durable anodised aluminium pen body

pen body Mix & match lids and bodies for custom colour combinations

The lids come in five colourways – each made from a different blend of waste plastic, ensuring every single lid is unique. Just like the original Wren, Write Off delivers a premium writing experience – while ensuring fewer pens end up in landfill.

The Wren – Write Off launches 27th March at tomsstudio.com (£35).

About Tom's Studio

Tom's Studio was founded with a simple mission: to create better tools for creativity – beautiful, refillable, and designed to last.

The idea for Tom's business came from watching his wife, a professional calligrapher, use a plastic mass-produced pen which he felt didn't match the quality of her beautiful work. With his background in product design and experience working in a blacksmith's forge, Tom decided to make a better pen that she'd love using every day.

From that first handmade pen, the brand has grown into a fast-growing online stationery company, shipping to over 80 countries and stocked by major retailers and independents, including John Lewis (UK), Fortnum & Mason (UK), Dick Blick (US), Boston General Store (US), and Paper Tree (Japan).

[1] Source: UN

