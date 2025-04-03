Jackery & Olight Power Adventurers' Journeys from Sunlight to Starlight

LONDON, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a leader in portable solar power solutions, and Olight, an innovator in high-performance lighting, are excited to announce their partnership, bringing energy and illumination together for outdoor enthusiasts.

Under the theme "From Sunlight to Starlight – Powered by Jackery & Olight," this collaboration showcases how Jackery's solar power solutions keep adventurers energized by day, while Olight's cutting-edge lighting systems illuminate their exploration through the night. Whether camping under the stars, overlanding through rugged terrain, or capturing breathtaking landscapes, this partnership ensures adventurers are equipped for every moment.

A Perfect Match for Outdoor Exploration

Jackery and Olight share a commitment to innovation, quality, and enabling people to explore without limits. Jackery harnesses the power of the sun to provide clean, reliable energy anywhere, while Olight ensures visibility and safety long after sunset.

"At Olight, we believe in illuminating every journey and making sure no adventurer is left in the dark. This partnership with Jackery allows us to push boundaries even further—empowering explorers with energy and light, no matter where the journey takes them," said Heymi Zeng, Brand Director at Olight.

Bringing the Partnership to Life

As part of the collaboration, Jackery and Olight have gathered the "Day to Night Adventurers" squad to showcase how their products enhance real-world adventure experiences.

Whether navigating the stunning mountain passes of the Italian Alps, capturing the Milky Way in the French countryside, or exploring the rugged terrains of Germany, adventurers like Jana & Lars, Igor Bukovsky, and Moorlander rely on Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 power station and Olight Seeker 4 Pro. From powering cameras, laptops, and coffee machines in camper vans to providing reliable lighting for nighttime photography and repairs, these products ensure seamless transitions from day to night, empowering adventurers to explore without limits—embodying the spirit of "From Sunlight to Starlight."

Follow the Journey

Jackery and Olight are bringing this partnership to life with real-world adventures, exclusive content, and expert tips from the Day to Night Adventurers squad. Oligt's community can also enjoy a special promotion on the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus. Stay tuned with #FromSunlightToStarlight and visit the campaign landing page for more.

