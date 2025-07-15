Big Summer Sale at Jackery: Save Up to Over 50% on Portable Power Stations and Solar Generators

LONDON, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer holidays, Jackery launches its Mid-Year Sale exclusively on its UK online store. Running through 27 July, the campaign offers big discounts on Jackery's popular portable power stations and solar generators. Jackery promotes energy independence and sustainable power—at home or on the move. From camping and road trips to garden parties or cutting home electricity costs, Jackery delivers smart, reliable, and easy-to-use energy solutions designed for flexibility and safety.

From Campsite to Home: Flexible Solutions for Every Lifestyle

Lightweight, compact, and dependable, the Jackery Explorer 500 is a true classic and one of the world's best-selling portable power stations. Weighing just 6.4 kg and featuring a built-in LED light, it's perfect for camping, festivals, or garden gatherings. With 518Wh capacity, 500W output, and five versatile ports, it powers multiple devices at once. Now just £269 (RRP £556.99), that's a saving of over 50%.

A standout in the sale, the Explorer 1000 v2 delivers 1,070 Wh capacity, 1,500 W continuous output, and 3,000 W peak power—ideal for various mobile energy needs. Compact and lightweight, it features ultra-fast charging and exclusive AI-powered ChargeShield 2.0™ technology for enhanced safety and protection. With six output ports—including two AC outlets, two USB-C, one USB-A, and a 12V car socket—it powers multiple devices at home or off-grid. Now £449, down from £899 RRP—saving 50%.

For greater power, the Explorer 2000 v2 offers 2,042 Wh capacity and 2,200 W output, powering up to six devices simultaneously. Equipped with a robust LiFePO₄ battery known for excellent cycle life and safety, this 17.5 kg model is the lightest 2 kWh LiFePO₄ power station in its class—perfect for demanding outdoor use or emergency backup at home. The Solar Generator 2000 v2 bundle (including the SolarSaga 200W panel) is only £1,149 now—a 42% discount. Plus, customers receive a free size M carrying case (worth £69) and a car charging cable (worth £29.99).

Offer valid until 27 July – exclusively at Jackery's UK online store

Don't miss your chance to secure reliable, portable power this summer—whether for your next adventure or a more energy-efficient home. Jackery's motto says it all: Your Summer. Your Power. Your Way. Available only at uk.jackery.com.

