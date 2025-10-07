Prime Power Deals: Jackery Cuts Prices on Latest Power Stations and Solar Generators by More Than Half

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Deal Days mean Prime Power. On October 7 and 8, outdoor enthusiasts, adventurers, and home users alike can look forward to unbeatable discounts on Jackery's newest products. The global specialist in mobile energy solutions is offering savings of more than 50 percent on its latest v2 power stations and solar generators – the most advanced in its lineup to date.

The Handy One: Explorer 240 v2 – 42% Off

Compact, lightweight, and ready for any trip, the Explorer 240 v2 is available during Amazon Prime Deal Days for just £151 (RRP £259). With 256 Wh capacity, this portable power station easily slips into a backpack. A foldable handle and buckle make carrying effortless, while five versatile ports and one-hour flash charging ensure reliable energy on the go. Featuring USB-C input and output with 100W PD two-way fast charging, battery anxiety becomes a thing of the past.

Balanced Power: Explorer 500 v2 – £180 Off

Launched only weeks ago, the Explorer 500 v2 has already become a highlight of Jackery's range. As the smallest and lightest LiFePO4 500W power station, it delivers 512 Wh capacity with 500W continuous output – and double the lifespan thanks to 6,000 charging cycles. Now available for just £269 (RRP £449), this compact powerhouse features six ports and packs serious performance. The Solar Generator 500 v2 bundle (with the SolarSaga 100W panel) is also reduced to £399 (RRP £649).

The Powerhouse: Solar Generator 1000 v2 – 53% Off

For those who need more energy on demand, the Explorer 1000 v2 is the ultimate companion. With 1,070 Wh capacity and 1,500W continuous output, this model powers everything from campervans and garden sheds to home backup systems. Compared to similar 1kWh models, it is 20% smaller and 10% lighter, includes six device ports, and even features a built-in lamp with SOS mode. Thanks to fast-charging technology, it can be fully recharged in just one hour via DC or alternatively by Jackery's solar panels. During Amazon Prime Deal Days, the Explorer 1000 v2 is available for only £426 instead of £899, while the Solar Generator 1000 v2 bundle with a SolarSaga 100W panel is reduced to £569 instead of £1,199.

Media enquiries: Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, +4915223970329

