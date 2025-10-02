Jackery Celebrates 10 Days of Prime Big Deal Days: Up to 53% Off Power Stations and Solar Generators

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Not only during the upcoming Amazon Prime Deal Days can Jackery customers save— the specialist for mobile and emission-free energy solutions is extending the promotion in its online shop to 10 days. Under the motto "Fall Into Power. Freedom Awaits," the campaign will run from October 3 to 12, offering discounts of up to £900 plus free gifts. At the heart of the promotion are Jackery's next-generation v2 Series portable power stations and solar generators, designed for outdoor enthusiasts, off-grid lifestyles, and reliable household backup.

For those who want to stay powered with clean energy on the go, the heavily discounted Solar Generator 2000 v2 is the perfect choice. The set comes with a powerful 2 kWh LiFePO4 power station, among the smallest and lightest in its class. Delivering 2,200 watts continuous output, it powers energy-intensive devices while camping and beyond, through six ports. The unit itself recharges via DC, a 12-volt car socket while driving, or with the included SolarSaga 200-watt panel. The Solar Generator 2000 v2 will be available for £1,099 instead of £1,999.

The Solar Generator 1000 v2 comes as a set with the portable SolarSaga 100-watt panel and a 1 kWh E1000 v2 power station. Its LiFePO4 battery delivers a robust 1,500 watts of continuous output, powering devices via six outlets including AC sockets, USB-C and USB-A ports, and a 12-volt connection for maximum flexibility. This compact powerhouse also features an optimized battery management system with exclusive ChargeShield 2.0 technology for enhanced safety and superior battery protection. The bundle is reduced to £569 instead of £1,199.

A special highlight is the UK debut of the Explorer 500 v2, the latest addition to Jackery's popular lineup. With 512 Wh capacity, 500W continuous output, and upgraded LiFePO₄ battery technology, it is compact, durable, and versatile—ideal for camping, road trips, photography, or emergency home use. The Explorer 500 v2 is now £289 instead of £449, while the solar generator bundle (Explorer 500 v2 + SolarSaga 100W) offers flexible off-grid charging for any occasion.

For further details on all promotions and bundles, please visit the Jackery UK online shop.

