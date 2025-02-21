A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Sunseeker Robotics, Mars, and Oracle Red Bull Racing.

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last two weeks that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: Oracle Red Bull Racing renews victorious innovation partnership with Hexagon as F1 enters a new regulatory era

Hexagon has announced a multi-year renewal of its long-established innovation partnership with one of the most successful Formula 1 teams in history, Oracle Red Bull Racing.

2: Finmo Secures US$18.5 Million To Revolutionize Treasury Management

Finmo, the pioneering all-in-one Treasury Operating System (TOS), today announced its successful oversubscribed $18.5 Million Series A funding round, bringing its total funding to US$27 million. This investment underscores the growing demand for an innovative approach to modern treasury management.

3: Mars launches landmark global study program on pets' contribution to human wellbeing

Mars, Incorporated – the leading pet care business – has announced the launch of the Pets and Wellbeing Study (PAWS) program.

4: Japan House London Announces The Craft of Carpentry: Drawing Life from Japan's Forests

Today Japan House London announces its forthcoming exhibition, The Craft of Carpentry: Drawing Life from Japan's Forests, opening on 12 March 2025. The exhibition explores Japan's highly developed carpentry culture, rooted in a deep respect for nature and the forests.

5: dsm-firmenich to sell stake in Feed Enzymes Alliance to its partner Novonesis for €1.5 billion

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, today announces the sale of its stake in the Feed Enzymes Alliance to its equal partner Novonesis, a global leader in biosolutions, for €1.5 billion.

6: Revolutionary Rick Simpson Oil Now Available in The UK

In an ironic turn of events, Rick Simpson Oil (RSO), once a rare commodity in The UK, is now available to citizens. This development marks a significant milestone in the health and wellness industry.

7: TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR THE FORMULA 1® ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2025

With the countdown to the 2025 Formula 1® season underway, Ethara has officially launched ticket sales for the FORMULA 1® ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2025, inviting fans to experience the thrilling season finale at Yas Marina Circuit from Friday, December 5 to Sunday, December 7, 2025.

8: ITG expands globally with PureRed acquisition, bringing Halo content model to North America

Inspired Thinking Group (ITG), a leader in AI-enabled, agile content solutions, has today announced its strategic expansion into North America with the acquisition of US-based PureRed, an established provider of omnichannel content and technology for clients including Microsoft, Kroger, and Walgreens.

9: Sunseeker Robotics Announces European Debut, Strengthening Global Presence

Sunseeker Robotics hosted a landmark brand launch event, "Enjoy Boundless Possibilities," in Hamburg, Germany, officially announcing its expansion into Europe. Unveiling its second-generation wire-free robotic mowers, the company reinforced its commitment to smart lawn care innovation and intelligent outdoor solutions.

10: Vodafone Automotive and PlaxidityX Join Forces to Protect Vehicles from Modern Theft Methods

PlaxidityX, a world leader in automotive cyber security, today announced a partnership with Vodafone Automotive, one of the leading providers of safety and security vehicle solutions.

11: Baltics leading pharmaceutical company Grindeks expands to new export markets worldwide

The leading pharmaceutical company in the Baltics, Grindeks, continues to strengthen its global presence by entering new export markets. This year, for the first time, Grindeks products will be delivered to Panama.

12: This Love Your Pet Day, new research from pet health brand Omni reveals the extent we love our pets

Many owners prioritise their pets over human family members, 80% of dog owners admit they talk to their pet as if it were a person, 66% love their pet as much as - or more than - a human family member and 64% would rather spend time with their pet than most people.

