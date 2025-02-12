Finmo Secures US$18.5 Million To Revolutionize Treasury Management

Oversubscribed Series A Funding Round Was Co-Led By Quona Capital and PayPal Ventures with Participation from Citi Ventures

Finmo Will Use Funds to Accelerate Product Development and AI Capabilities and Expand Global Reach

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finmo, the pioneering all-in-one Treasury Operating System (TOS), today announced its successful oversubscribed $18.5 Million Series A funding round, bringing its total funding to US$27 million. This investment underscores the growing demand for an innovative approach to modern treasury management. With the new funding, Finmo plans to accelerate its product development, invest in AI capabilities, and expand its global reach. The company aims to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that not only improve operational efficiency but also empower organizations to make informed financial decisions by better harnessing the power of its treasury operating system.

Finmo founders (from left to right): Thomas Kang, Chief Revenue Officer; Akhil Nigam, Chief Product Officer; David Hanna, Chief Executive Officer; Raj Vimal Chopra, Chief Technology Officer; Richard Oh, Chief Strategy Officer.

The funding round was co-led by prominent investors Quona Capital and PayPal Ventures with participation from Citi Ventures . Known for their investment focus on cutting-edge fintech companies, these investors' support is a strong validation of Finmo's value proposition. Finmo offers a unified platform that addresses the complexities of modern treasury operations.

The Finmo TOS is uniquely designed to address the need for effective treasury management in a global context. It streamlines payment processes, enhances cash flow visibility, manages FX risks, ensures compliance, automates manual tasks, and optimizes financial decision-making, including excess liquidity management. With features such as real-time payment capabilities, modular design for scalability, and a strong emphasis on regulatory compliance, Finmo empowers organizations to optimize their cash management, enhance liquidity, and mitigate financial risks—all within a single platform.

Today's organizations are global players that demand integrated solutions to streamline their treasury functions. Finmo was developed with a first-hand understanding of what treasurers and CFOs need, ensuring that the platform addresses real-world challenges faced by finance professionals today.

"We are thrilled to have the support of esteemed investors such as PayPal Ventures, Quona, and Citi Ventures," said David Hanna, CEO and Co-Founder of Finmo. "This funding validates our vision of transforming how global businesses manage their treasury function and enables us to scale our platform, enhance our technology further, and expand into new markets. Underpinning all these developments will be our continued commitment to focus on our customers' evolving needs to enhance operational efficiency, risk mitigation, and strategic financial decision-making."

Ashish Aggarwal, Partner at PayPal Ventures, said, "Finmo is redefining treasury operations. Their innovative approach addresses critical pain points faced by businesses in today's dynamic financial landscape. We are proud to support their journey as they continue to deliver transformative solutions that empower organizations globally."

"Finmo's innovative Treasury Operating System addresses critical pain points for businesses operating in multiple geographies, empowering them with seamless cash and FX management capabilities," said Ganesh Rengaswamy, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Quona, which co-led the Series A. "With their exceptional founding team and strong financial discipline, we believe Finmo is well-positioned to redefine how businesses manage payments, liquidity and risk, and we are excited to support their vision to revolutionize treasury management and cross-border payments for businesses across APAC and beyond."

About Finmo

Finmo is a global treasury operating system that empowers businesses to manage cross-border payments, optimize liquidity, and navigate financial complexities with ease. Founded in 2021, Finmo is committed to simplifying treasury operations for businesses of all sizes.

For more information about Finmo and its mission to redefine global treasury operations, visit www.finmo.net.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2616437/Finmo_Founders_Photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2616495/Finmo_Logo.jpg