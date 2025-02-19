Oracle Red Bull Racing renews victorious innovation partnership with Hexagon as F1 enters a new regulatory era

Hexagon's digital reality technologies drive maximum performance for Oracle Red Bull Racing, ready for 2026 rule changes

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon has announced a multi-year renewal of its long-established innovation partnership with one of the most successful Formula 1 teams in history, Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Oracle Red Bull Racing 2025 season car featuring Hexagon logo

Hexagon's digital reality technologies enable over 20,000 car design changes each season, ensuring precision and speed for winning performance

As the exclusive metrology partner, Hexagon embeds quality at Formula 1 speed, helping Oracle Red Bull Racing stay ahead amid evolving regulations

Multi-year renewal strengthens the 18-year innovation partnership between the two brands, driving shared innovation and success across the Red Bull Technology Campus and every F1 race worldwide.

For 18 years, Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division has been a trusted partner to Oracle Red Bull Racing. It delivers cutting-edge 3D laser scanning and digitalisation solutions that have enabled the racing team to climb to and remain at the pinnacle of the most technologically advanced and complex sport. This renewed partnership will see a history of shared innovation, business support and success continue between the two companies, following Max Verstappen's fourth successive World Drivers Championship title in 2024.

Demonstrating further commitment to the Team, Hexagon will expand their partnership through Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing, inspiring the next generation of STEM professionals with a focus on the engineering sector and bridging the gap between sim racing and F1.

Hexagon branding will feature on the lower sidepod of the RB21, signifying their longstanding contribution to the operation of the car. Further branding will feature across Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing liveries for the F1 Sim Racing World Championship and Porsche Esports Supercup, as well as at the Team's home in the Red Bull Racing Erena.

The partnership is crucial ahead of the 2026 season as new sporting regulations come into effect that require all cars to be completely redesigned. This will welcome a new era of more "agile, competitive, safer and more sustainable" racing, as described by the sport's governing body, the FIA. Hexagon's advanced digitization technology will ensure Oracle Red Bull Racing continue to spearhead innovation, finding the limit of the sport's new regulations to extract maximum performance.

With thousands of design changes each season, Hexagon has enabled the team to achieve the highest levels of speed and agility by seamlessly integrating quality inspection and digitalisation into its engineering processes. The accuracy of these technologies ensures the extreme levels of precision and quality required at the first attempt, delivering unmatched productivity. The speed at which it captures data also ensures Oracle Red Bull Racing maintains its competitive edge both on and off the track, providing the trusted insights needed for rapid design development.

With eight of the 10 teams, including Oracle Red Bull Racing, making driver changes in the off season, 2025 promises to be a fiercely competitive season decided by the smallest of margins. To maximise performance, Hexagon's 3D laser scanning technology and trackside support will provide crucial support in refining aerodynamics, ensuring precision setups that propel the team to the front of the grid each race. Hexagon's history-making contributions to the team will be celebrated by the appearance of its logo on the car throughout the 2025 season, starting with the opening race in Melbourne.

Christian Horner, Team Principal and Oracle Red Bull Racing's CEO, said: "Hexagon has played a vital role in the success we've achieved over a long period as a valued partner to the team. Our technology partners are a crucial element for us and we're very selective about who we work with. Hexagon will ensure our competitiveness for years to come."

Josh Weiss, president of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division, commented: "At Hexagon, we're honoured to continue our partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, where our advanced measurement technologies play a key role in driving on-track success. Sharing a legacy of entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, and excellence, we're excited to face the challenges of the upcoming season and embrace an even greener, more exhilarating era in 2026 and beyond."

The Oracle Red Bull Racing team has reduced faults by 50% over the past two years. Measurements from Hexagon's ultra-fast scanning technologies guarantee every component is manufactured to the required accuracy as the car is reassembled for each race to the quality required and within the FIA regulations, including the cap on team expenditure that leaves little room for mistakes.

The 2025 car was revealed at the F1 75 Live event at London's O2 arena on 18th February, with Hexagon proudly featured as an Innovation partner, representing the growing collaboration of the two technology innovators.

Learn more about Hexagon and Oracle Red Bull Racing https://hexagon.com/resources/customer-success-stories/oracle-red-bull-racing-shaping-victory

