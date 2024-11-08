A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Bevvy, Helly Hansen, and Outfit7 teaming up with Rovio.

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last two weeks that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: Scotland's rugby stars lead $1.3 million investment into leading whisky app Bevvy

Bevvy.com has announced the successful completion of a further $1.3 million funding round. The latest raise, led by Scotland's most celebrated rugby icons, including Pierre Schumann, Duhan van Der Merwe, Hamish Watson, Ben Healy, and Magnus Bradbury – values the business at more than $17 million.

2: Vantiva's Targets for Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050 Validated by the Science Based Targets initiative

Vantiva, a global technology leader enabling Network Service Providers (NSPs) to connect consumers worldwide, today announced the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has verified Vantiva's net-zero by 2050 science-based target.

3: Could use a vacation right now: Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Partner with Experience Abu Dhabi

Hollywood couple Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have collaborated with Experience Abu Dhabi, sharing all the city has to offer blending rich culture, adventure, and peaceful escapes, with incredible weather and endless experiences for every kind of traveller to enjoy at their own pace.

4: Outfit7 And Rovio Unite for an Epic Crossover

Outfit7 and Rovio have teamed up for their first ever collaboration. From today until November 28, players can join Talking Tom and Red for an exciting adventure in My Talking Tom 2.

5: RBW EV Cars and Spirit EV Hire NASCAR Veteran Peyton Sellers to Lead U.S. Operations

RBW EV Cars – the U.S. and UK's only EV manufacturer of new, hand-crafted British classic sports cars, and Spirit EV, a specialized EV company that designs, builds and integrates EV systems for new and classic cars, today announced at SEMA 2024 (booth #24515) in Las Vegas, Nev., the hiring of Peyton Sellers as its first Director of U.S. Operations.

6: AMPCO METAL Acquires Schmelzmetall Group to Expand Capabilities and Enhance Customer Offerings

AMPCO METAL, a global leader in copper-based alloys, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Switzerland-based Schmelzmetall Group, a renowned producer of high-performance copper alloys.

7: Helly Hansen and the Germany SailGP Team Announce Partnership for SailGP Season 5 in 2024-25

Leading global sailing brand Helly Hansen and the Germany SailGP Team are proud to announce their partnership for SailGP Season 5 in 2024-25. As Official Clothing Supplier, Helly Hansen will provide the team with professional grade, performance-driven gear as they take on one of the most exciting races on-water.

8: EvaClean and Microsplitting Forge Global Alliance to Revolutionize Cleaning and Disinfection Across Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East

9: Embracing AI is critical to a sustainable and prosperous energy future, say ADIPEC speakers and industry leaders

On the opening day of ADIPEC, His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, emphasised the critical need for industry leaders to come together and support era-defining breakthroughs such as AI.

10: IAI REPORTS PROGRESS IN GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION INITIATIVE

The International Aluminium Institute (IAI) has announced progress in its Aluminium Industry Greenhouse Gas Initiative, reporting member company ambitions, technology investments, and reporting plans.

11: Former Stack Overflow Executive Teresa Dietrich Joins Invoca as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate AI Strategy

Invoca, the leader in revenue execution platforms, today announced the appointment of Teresa Dietrich as Chief Technology Officer. Dietrich joins Invoca at a pivotal time as the company was recently recognized as the leader in the fast-growing revenue execution software category for delivering transformative AI capabilities to revenue teams.

12: New Meta-Analysis Strengthens Evidence That Nuts May Lower Cardiovascular Risk

A recent systematic review and meta-analysis funded by the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council (INC) has just been published in the prestigious scientific journal Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases. The study showed that current evidence provides a good indication that consuming nuts may advantageously affect blood lipids in adults with a mix of health statuses.

