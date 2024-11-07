Former Stack Overflow Executive Teresa Dietrich Joins Invoca as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate AI Strategy

Under Dietrich's leadership, Invoca receives four rigorous security certifications as part of its ongoing commitment to drive innovation while prioritising customer data privacy and security

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, the leader in revenue execution platforms , today announced the appointment of Teresa Dietrich as Chief Technology Officer. Dietrich joins Invoca at a pivotal time as the company was recently recognized as the leader in the fast-growing revenue execution software category for delivering transformative AI capabilities to revenue teams. At Invoca, Dietrich's extensive background in product, technology, and engineering will help drive the company's future AI strategy, focused on leveraging the latest AI advancements with a privacy-first approach. Invoca recently achieved four security certifications, underlining its continued commitment to safeguarding customer data and mitigating security threats.

Teresa Dietrich joins Invoca as CTO to accelerate AI strategy

"Throughout her career, Teresa has focused on solving complex problems through building, growing and scaling technology teams and products," said Gregg Johnson, CEO, Invoca. "Her leadership will be integral to our success in the fast-moving generative AI space, given Invoca's focus on enabling B2C revenue teams to drive growth by bridging the gap between marketing and contact centre sales teams."

Dietrich joins Invoca after serving as chief product and technology officer at Stack Overflow, the largest online community for developers to share their programming knowledge and build their careers. She led product, community and engineering through the company's growth and eventual $1.8 billion acquisition by Prosus. Before joining Stack Overflow, Dietrich served as the global head of product and engineering at McKinsey New Ventures , where she was instrumental in scaling the product accelerator to partner with internal entrepreneurs from across McKinsey & Company. She also served as chief technology officer at Namely, a fast-growing SaaS HR platform, which was named one of New York City's top startups.

"Invoca's track record of innovation speaks for itself," said Teresa Dietrich, CTO, Invoca. "I'm thrilled to elevate the work of this high performing team by empowering every individual to drive customer impact balanced with pragmatic decision making, focused on extending our customers' trust in this fast changing environment."

New Security Certifications Bolster Invoca's Data Protection Commitment

Invoca recently achieved four formal recognitions awarded by independent organisations that confirm the company's adherence to stringent security standards and best practices:

ISO 27001:2022: An international standard for information security management systems (ISMS), this certification demonstrates that Invoca has implemented a systematic approach to managing sensitive information, ensuring its confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

Financial Supplier Qualification System Level 2 (FSQS): FSQS is a compliance and accreditation standard designed to help organisations manage supplier risk, regulatory compliance, and performance, and is primarily used in the UK financial services sector. This new Invoca certification is essential for suppliers working with banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions.

PCI-DSS 4.0 (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard): Relevant to companies handling credit card transactions, PCI-DSS ensures the protection of cardholder data and payment information. Previously certified for PCI-DSS 3.2.1, Invoca now has PCI-DSS 4 certification to reflect support for updated standards for authentication, encryption, and risk management.

SOC 2 Type 2 (American Institute of CPAs): This renewal certification focuses on controls related to the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of Invoca's systems.

Companies operating in heavily regulated industries such as healthcare , financial services and insurance face heightened pressure to comply with regulations and protect customer data. Invoca plays a critical role in helping marketing, sales and contact centres drive conversions and revenue growth by providing privacy-safe, first-party data from both the consumer's digital interactions and phone conversations with businesses, and these certifications are further proof of the safety and security of that data.

Invoca was recently named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Revenue Execution Platforms, Q2 2024 earning the highest possible score across 19 criteria, including its commitment to privacy as superior relative to others in the evaluation.

For more information, visit: https://www.invoca.com/product/security-compliance.

About Invoca

Invoca is a revenue execution platform that connects marketing and sales teams to help them track and optimise the buying journey to drive more revenue. By using a comprehensive revenue execution platform with deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can better connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

