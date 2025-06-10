Invoca Releases Definitive Cross-Channel and Cross-Industry Buyer Conversion Benchmark Report

AI-powered analysis of 60 million phone conversations reveals phone lead conversion rates of 37% across industries

LONDON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, the leader in AI-powered revenue execution platforms, today announced the release of its Invoca Call Conversion Industry Benchmarks Report, 2025. The comprehensive analysis of over 60 million phone calls demonstrates that phone conversations remain critical conversion points, with 61% of callers speaking directly with a person and 37% of phone leads converting during the call.

The research analysed contact centre performance across automotive, business services, consumer services, financial services, healthcare, home services, senior care, telecommunications, and travel and hospitality industries, revealing variations in how businesses handle phone leads and convert them to revenue. The findings provide essential call centre benchmarks for companies looking to optimise their marketing investments and improve conversion rates.

"It's easy to assume that digital commerce has rendered calls to businesses irrelevant. Yet for many companies, especially those with high-value products and services, phone conversations remain critical conversion points where revenue is won or lost," said Peter Isaacson, Chief Marketing Officer at Invoca. "Whether you're a CMO looking to maximise ROI, a contact centre leader working to boost conversion rates, or a CX professional working to improve customer experiences, these benchmarks provide the foundation for data-driven revenue execution strategies."

Five Key Contact Centre Statistics That Define Industry Performance

61% of callers to businesses speak with a person. Unanswered calls include situations where automated systems successfully resolve needs, but call answer rates vary significantly—from 54% to 69% across industries—showing a clear need for businesses to track and benchmark their contact centre performance.



35% of calls from digital marketing are qualified leads. Many marketing teams miss this when calculating cost per lead. Lead rates can be as high as 54% in certain industries, highlighting the importance of tracking phone conversions and utilising that data to optimise digital marketing.



37% of phone leads convert during the call. When reviewing contact centre performance across all industries, phone call conversion rates reach as high as 46%, demonstrating the significant revenue potential that can be achieved when optimising call experiences.



28% of phone calls are rated as "excellent" by contact centre managers. This contact centre performance metric demonstrates the importance of using AI-powered quality management to analyse all conversations and identify specific coaching opportunities at scale.



35% of agents ask leads to make a purchase or book appointments. This metric highlights how agent training and coaching programmes can drive measurable improvements in conversion performance.

The report provides actionable tips and tactics for companies to improve contact centre performance across key metrics, including answer rates, lead rates, and conversion rates, enabling businesses to drive significant revenue growth.

Industry-Specific Performance Benchmarks

The report also provides conversion performance benchmarks across nine key industries where Invoca's revenue execution platform helps companies optimise their contact centre performance:

Marketing Channel Performance Varies Significantly

The analysis reveals important differences in lead quality across marketing channels. Display Ads achieve the highest lead rate at 54% of answered calls, while Social Ads generate leads from 43%, and Google Ads Paid Search from 39%. Despite lower percentage rates, Google Ads drives the highest overall volume of calls and conversions amongst paid channels.

Bridging the Gap Between Marketing Investment and Revenue

Leading brands in high-consideration purchase industries use Invoca's revenue execution platform to bridge the gap between digital experiences and phone calls, connecting the entire customer journey from click to call to conversion.

The platform enables companies to track the marketing source of every call and measure call outcomes—whether it was answered, if it resulted in a qualified lead, if it led to a conversion, and how well the agent handled the interaction. This comprehensive approach provides companies with a complete view of how their digital marketing efforts drive phone leads and conversions, enabling them to optimise across the entire customer journey.

Access the complete Call Conversion Industry Benchmarks Report at: https://www.invoca.com/uk/reports/the-invoca-call-conversion-industry-benchmarks-report-2025

Methodology

The Invoca Call Conversion Industry Benchmarks Report analysed anonymised contact centre data from over 60 million phone calls, across automotive, business services, consumer services, financial services, healthcare, home services, senior care, telecommunications, and travel industries.

Additional Resources:

5 Insights We Learned From Analysing 60 Million Phone Conversations: www.invoca.com/uk/blog/5-insights-60-million-phone-conversations

Learn more about Invoca's AI-powered revenue execution platform: https://www.invoca.com/uk/product/revenue-execution-platform

About Invoca

Invoca is an AI-powered revenue execution platform that connects marketing, commerce and contact centre teams to orchestrate seamless buyer journeys and deliver the best AI-driven buyer experiences. By using a comprehensive platform with deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can better connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com/uk.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/815871/Invoca_Master_Logo_v1.jpg