RBW EV Cars and Spirit EV Hire NASCAR Veteran Peyton Sellers to Lead U.S. Operations

As a Two-Time National Champion of NASCAR's Late Model Stock Car Series, Sellers Brings to RBW and Spirit EV Nearly Two Decades of Auto Manufacturing Experience

LONDON and DANVILLE, Va., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RBW EV Cars – the U.S. and UK's only EV manufacturer of new , hand-crafted British classic sports cars, and Spirit EV, a specialized EV company that designs, builds and integrates EV systems for new and classic cars, today announced at SEMA 2024 (booth #24515) in Las Vegas, Nev., the hiring of Peyton Sellers as its first Director of U.S. Operations. Sellers brings to RBW and Spirit EV a wealth of automotive and racing experience, most recently as a long-time business owner that operates large-scale assembly of special commercial vehicles and as 2-time NASCAR's® Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division I Champion. Under his position, Sellers will manage RBW's new U.S. factory and manufacturing team, which will produce the new left-hand drive RBW Roadster and GT models, including the assembly of EV system units for U.S. based Spirit EV customers. Mr. Sellers' hire comes at pivotal time for the burgeoning worldwide auto manufacturer with the forthcoming opening of its first overseas factory in the U.S. state of Virginia, followed by the recently announced EV services company, Spirit EV.

NASCAR veteran Peyton Sellers joins RBW EV Cars and Spirit EV as its first Director of U.S. Operations.

Peyton Sellers' interest in automobiles came at an early age when he began racing go-carts at the age of seven and moved up the ranks to start his first stock car race at the age of fifteen. From that point on, Peyton has won numerous races, championships and holds a place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame for two Late Model Stock Car National Championships. Peyton still competes at a regional level in Late Model Stocks and just won his seventh championship title at South Boston Speedway in Virginia.

In addition to his passion for racing, Peyton has been assembling vehicles for many years. This includes custom builds for business clients across the U.S. as well as large scale production assembly at his own company. Peyton's knowledge of automotive assembly, including his local business and government relationships were key to RBW's international expansion into southern Virginia.

"Over the past several years there has been a growing trend surrounding customers preferring their vehicles have EV systems in place of gasoline powered engines, which positions RBW EV Cars and Spirit EV in a unique position to capitalize on this market demand." said Peyton Sellers, Director of U.S. Operations for RBW EV Cars and Spirit EV. "I'm truly excited to be joining two family-run, trendsetting EV brands that will undoubtedly be a catalyst for further economic and manufacturing growth in southern Virginia."

Launched last month, Spirit EV is a fully compliant EV design, testing, and production company. It allows businesses to outsource any part of their EV project or the entire process, offering expertise from initial development to production. Spirit EV's engineering team treats each project as a unique, custom piece of art, thanks to the specialized level of customization required for electrification.

Spirit EV engineering programs will target REG 100 approval working within an ISO 9001 quality environment enabling faster project completion. By partnering with Spirit EV, clients can save up to 70% in time and cost for their EV projects. The Spirit EV Automotive Development Programme offers a structured development process, from prototype builds to manufacturing in the UK and U.S., with after-sales support included. To learn more, visit www.spiritev.com .

RBW presently offers its Roadster model with a starting price of $139,000 (USD) and its long-awaited GT model, with a starting price of $151,000 (USD). As part of RBW's customer experience, inquiring buyers can configure their personalized RBW Roadster and GT by visiting the build your own page on the company website. Online configuration options include paint color, rooftop, interior, wheel style, etc. The RBW website is also available in multiple languages. To inquire about purchasing one, please visit RBWEVCars.com or contact by phone at: +44 01543 897013.

About Spirit EV

Spirit EV, led by automotive industry veteran Neil Heslington, is a specialized EV design, build and integration company offering its proprietary EV powertrain system. Based in the UK's Midlands Growth Corridor with a U.S. factory opening in Danville, Virginia in 2025, Spirit EV provides car builders the ability to outsource parts or entire EV projects, while ensuring compliance and safety.

About RBW EV Cars

RBW Sports & Classics Ltd., (RBW EV Cars) is the manufacturer of new, handcrafted classic British sports cars that are powered by a rear-mounted electrified powertrain. Built entirely new from the ground up, RBW's Roadster and GT models are assembled at the company's new state-of-the-art factory located in England's advanced manufacturing zone, known as the Midlands Growth Corridor. Its Roadster and GT models, which are currently for sale, offer the quintessential British experience by combining the vintage appeal of one of the most iconic sports cars in the world from the 60's and 70's, with the modern luxuries and technologies you'd find in a present-day EV. Founded in 2017 by Peter Swain, RBW received its first venture funding in 2023. For more information, visit rbwevcars.com.

NASCAR® and its marks are trademarks of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC.

