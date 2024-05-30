A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including AliExpress and David Beckham, LG, HUBLOT, and Costa Coffee's 'Lattenomics' report.

LONDON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last two weeks that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: David Beckham Stars In AliExpress Campaign for UEFA EURO 2024™

Following the news in March that AliExpress became the first exclusive global e-commerce partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, today, AliExpress, an international online retail marketplace, reveals a new campaign with David Beckham - 'Score More with AliExpress' for UEFA EURO 2024™.

2: United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) signs MoU with Nordic's first fusion energy company, Novatron Fusion Group

The United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA), the UK's national fusion energy laboratory, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Novatron Fusion Group, a Swedish company that aims to revolutionise the field of fusion energy production and fast-track the transition to commercial fusion power.

3: LATTENOMICS: A STATE OF THE NATION FROM THE EYES OF A COFFEE CUP

Costa Coffee, the Nation's Favourite Coffee Shop* has launched 'Lattenomics', a report exploring the UK's changing coffee consumption habits, the influences that shape it, and the impact on wider high street and societal culture.

4: Sentrycs Secures Multimillion-Dollar Deals to Protect Military Bases in Europe

Sentrycs – a global technology leader in the cyber-based RF segment of counter-drone solutions – announced strategic deals which will see the implementation of its advanced counter-UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) solutions across multiple military bases throughout Europe.

5: Facing Bees Foundation Launches 'Honeytrail', Enabling Authentic Honey Traceability on Hedera Network

The Facing Bees Foundation, a Netherlands-based non-profit organization focusing on the promotion of biodiversity worldwide, has launched the 'Honeytrail' platform, a cost-effective honey traceability platform built on Hedera DLT (Decentralized Ledger Technology) and funded by The Hashgraph Association (THA), the Swiss-based organization at the forefront of global digital enablement.

6: Soudah Development & Warner Bros. Discovery International Sign Partnership to Showcase the Rich Heritage, Culture and Natural Beauty of Soudah Peaks

Soudah Development and Warner Bros. Discovery International (WBD) signed a one-year partnership agreement to promote and celebrate the distinctive nature, culture, and heritage of Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa, a region situated in southwest Saudi Arabia.

7: Furniture Village Research reveals neutrals have been dethroned from the top spot by a bold shade

Furniture Village has uncovered the bedroom décor content posted the most by Instagram users. The most popular bedroom colours and styles include many timeless shades, but surprisingly, the top spot is taken by a vibrant choice: pink. See the fascinating results below!

8: HUBLOT UNVEILS A UNIQUE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

The Unico Experience invites guests to immerse themselves in a captivating environment, accessible via desktop or any mobile device, where they can admire the art of manufacturing timepieces equipped with the in-house Unico chronograph movement.

9: URBAN Photo Awards 2024: Celebrating 15 Years of Urban Photography Excellence

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the URBAN Photo Awards invites global photographers to compete for €40,000 in prizes and worldwide recognition. Entries are due by June 16th, 2024, leading to a prestigious exhibition at the Trieste Photo Days festival.

10: LG LAUNCHES GLOBAL CAMPAIGN 'OPTIMISM YOUR FEED' TO HELP BRING MORE BALANCE TO SOCIAL MEDIA FEEDS

LG Electronics (LG) today launched a global campaign called 'Optimism your feed,' which aims to help users bring more optimism to their social media experience by inviting them to proactively engage with positive and inspiring content on their feeds.

11: UEFA Grants Exclusive Rights to Hisense as Official VAR Screen Provider for UEFA EURO 2024™

The global home appliance and consumer electronics brand Hisense announced to be the Official Screen Provider for Video-Assisted Referee (VAR) for UEFA EURO 2024™ at the 2024 Sports Marketing Workshop in Qingdao, China.

12: Slovenian Tourist Board Unveils Innovative Projects to Enhance Tourism and Sports Visibility: Audio Stories, AI-Powered Virtual Assistant, and "Slovenia - Sports Destination" Website

Slovenia is a land of countless natural beauties, cultural treasures, top health and wellness resorts and superb gastronomy, which the Slovenian Tourist Board aims to showcase to visitors in an innovative and attractive way.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2425988/Roundup.jpg