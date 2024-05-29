PARIS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soudah Development and Warner Bros. Discovery International (WBD) signed a one-year partnership agreement to promote and celebrate the distinctive nature, culture, and heritage of Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa, a region situated in southwest Saudi Arabia. This collaboration will focus on raising awareness of Soudah Peaks – an upcoming luxury mountain tourism destination set 3,015 meters above sea level, on the highest peak in Saudi Arabia – and showcase its unparalleled beauty and diversity to a global audience.

Soudah Development & Warner Bros. Discovery International Sign Partnership to Showcase the Rich Heritage, Culture and Natural Beauty of Soudah Peaks

The partnership agreement entails the production of three short-form documentaries that will highlight Soudah's natural landscapes, cultural heritage, ancestral traditions, architectural aesthetics, local community and its wide range of unparalleled offerings including historical sites and monuments.

These short forms will be airing this summer across Europe, US, Middle East, Africa, and India on WBD's TV channels Discovery Channel, Travel Channel and Eurosport 1 and 2. Additionally, the short forms will air on digital across Discovery YouTube channel, on VOX MEDIA's social networks and Discovery Channel Weibo in China.

Eng. Saleh Aloraini, CEO of Soudah Development, commented on the partnership: "We are delighted to join forces with Warner Bros. Discovery to unveil the exceptional beauty and cultural significance of the Soudah region, along with the Saudi Arabia, on a global scale. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in our endeavor to position Soudah as a unique luxury mountain tourism destination, and we are confident that it will captivate travelers from around the world."

The Soudah region is home to a variety of fauna and flora, varied topography, and unique agricultural practices such as beekeeping, all of which will be highlighted in the content produced.

Mike Rich, Head of Warner Bros. Discovery, Sports & Lifestyle International Brand Partnerships, said: "Partnering with Soudah Development presents an exciting opportunity for us to showcase the unique appeal of the Soudah region through our influential media platforms. We are thrilled to bring captivating stories of Soudah's natural wonders and cultural heritage to our viewers. We eagerly anticipate a successful collaboration ahead."

About Soudah Development

Soudah Development is a closed joint-stock company fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. It has been established to drive the development of Soudah Peaks, a luxury mountain tourism destination in the Aseer region in southwest Saudi Arabia. It aims to preserve the natural landscape and respect the rich cultural heritage of the region, whilst creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs, contributing to the Kingdom's non-oil GDP by 2033, and elevating the quality of life of residents. Soudah Development was announced by HRH Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prime Minister, and Chairman of Soudah Development, on February 24, 2021.

About Warner Brothers Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

