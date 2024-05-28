UEFA Grants Exclusive Rights to Hisense as Official VAR Screen Provider for UEFA EURO 2024™

QINGDAO, China, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home appliance and consumer electronics brand Hisense announced to be the Official Screen Provider for Video-Assisted Referee (VAR) for UEFA EURO 2024™ at the 2024 Sports Marketing Workshop in Qingdao, China. The company will provide state-of-the-art screen solutions for the tournament's central VAR Room in Leipzig, Germany. This marks the first time UEFA has authorized exclusive rights to one of its sponsors and builds on Hisense's recent appointment as an Official Partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, further solidifying the company's sponsorship of the European Championship through its technological expertise.

Hisense LED Board at UEFA tournament

VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology in football uses video footage and a team of referees to review and assist the on-field referee's decisions, ensuring greater accuracy and fairness in key moments such as goals, incidents in the penalty area, red cards, and mistaken identity. UEFA's semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be part of the VAR system to supporting faster in-match decisions.

Throughout the tournament, video match referees will be based at the International Broadcasting Center in Leipzig, where they will review plays on Hisense screens. Hisense has also secured branding and design rights for all pitch-side referee review screens. Thus, during VAR reviews, the Hisense brand will be prominently displayed at the game site and on the stadium's giant screens.

Being selected as the Official Screen Provider for VAR, showcasing Hisense's remarkable display technology prowess accumulated over the past five decades. Hisense TV shipments have consistently secured the second position worldwide for two consecutive years, and steadily closing in on first place. Particularly in the European market, Hisense TV witnessed a notable 35.9%YoY increase in shipment during Q1 this year.

"UEFA is delighted that Hisense is committed to European National Team football by, amongst others, providing the VAR screens for the tournament. The Hisense cutting-edge screen technology will support the VAR refereeing teams to review and assist on-field decisions ensuring greater fairness at the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024™," said Guy-Laurent, Marketing Director of UEFA.

Having partnered with every UEFA EURO tournament since 2016, Hisense has forged a strong and enduring connection to Europe's top football events. It is steadfastly committed to further driving technological development as it continues to elevate the viewing experience.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense's business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Hisense Retains No. 2 Ranking Globally for TV Shipment in 2023. Hisense has grown rapidly, and now operates in more than 160 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423234/Hisense_LED_Board_UEFA_tournament.jpg