Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Erakulis', L'ORÉAL and UNESCO's STEM Programme, as well as Tommy Hilfiger's New brand Ambassador

LONDON, Mar. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last two weeks that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Fortnightly Round-up (PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)

1. e-peas Secures €17.5 Million Funding to accelerate deployment of its Energy Harvesting solutions and expand its product lines with ultra-low-power processing and sensing solutions

Groundbreaking technology allows for significant CO2 savings and less use of rare earth materials

2. Cristiano Ronaldo Unveils Erakulis: A Revolutionary All-in-One Wellness App - Plus an Exclusive 50% Offer for Early Birds

In an exciting move that promises to redefine how we approach health and wellness, Erakulis is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking all-in-one wellness app, designed to harmonize fitness, nutrition, and mental balance into one seamless experience. This innovative platform is not just another app; it's a lifestyle revolution, meticulously crafted under the guidance of its Founder, Cristiano Ronaldo, renowned for his healthy habits and routines.

3. Cypher Robotics and Scanbot SDK team up to automate inventory cycle counting

Scanbot SDK has announced its partnership with Cypher Robotics, a company specializing in the development and implementation of autonomous robotic solutions. By combining their state-of-the-art technologies, they aim to streamline warehousing and inventory processes in a variety of industries.

4. FDI World Dental Federation releases powerful video message unifying voices in celebration of World Oral Health Day

In celebration of World Oral Health Day, FDI World Dental Federation debuts an impactful video message uniting voices from diverse sectors, advocating for collective efforts to improve oral health worldwide.

5. Robooter Showcases All Terrain Electric Wheelchair E60 Series at Naidex 2024 and Medtrade 2024

Robooter, a leading innovator in the autonomous mobility solution is thrilled to announce its showcase and smart outdoor electric wheelchair at the Naidex 2024, held from March 20 to 21 in NEC Birmingham and on March 27-28, at the Medtrade Expo, Dallas, TX.

6. L'ORÉAL AND UNESCO CELEBRATE FEMALE SCIENTIFIC EXCELLENCE IN UK & IRELAND WITH THE 2024 RISING TALENTS AWARDS

The L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women In Science programme aims to support a strong talent pipeline of women in STEM and recognises the vital importance of women being part of solving the challenges of tomorrow

Gender inequality in STEM remains a critical challenge as a new survey from L'Oreal has found that despite incredible female talent in STEM, women still face barriers

65% of women in STEM have experienced feelings of 'imposter syndrome'

67% have felt like they didn't belong in the STEM community when compared to their male counterparts

7. Colt DCS launches Central Telemetry Platform, providing customers with real-time performance analysis for cost savings, efficiencies and sustainable outcomes

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a global provider of hyperscale and large enterprise data center solutions, today announced the launch of the Central Telemetry Platform. The globally available solution developed in partnership with Protiviti, a global consulting firm and Microsoft Solutions Partner, enables customers to use real-time telemetry data to support the management of their data center workloads.

8. Acclaimed British artist Maggi Hambling talks about life and death as she prepares for first solo exhibition in Asia since 2019

New and recent series of works will be exhibited in The Night, an exhibition at Pearl Lam Galleries, coinciding with Art Basel Hong Kong

9. TOMMY HILFIGER UNVEILS GEORGIA MAY JAGGER AS SUMMER 2024 WATCH AND JEWELLERY COLLECTION AMBASSADOR

The pop culture icon features in the campaign for the collection of 97 elevated and versatile designs from sleek and contemporary cool styles to sophisticated statement-makers.

10. IMG Saxony-Anhalt presents its new tourism offers at ITB Berlin 2024 - a plus in overnight stays by foreign guests

Tourism professionals of the Investment and Marketing Corporation Saxony-Anhalt mbH (IMG) are happy about the increased numbers of overnight stays and a strong year for tourism in 2023. According to the State Statistical Office, overnight tourism in Saxony-Anhalt has now almost returned to the level of the pre-pandemic year 2019. Saxony-Anhalt recorded around 3.4 million guest arrivals and 8.4 million overnight stays. This corresponds to an increase of seven percent in guest arrivals and six percent in overnight stays compared to the previous year. Also, eleven percent more international guests came to Saxony-Anhalt with over a quarter of a million arrivals, which clearly exceeds the pre-Corona level.

11. JAMESON LAUNCHES CONNECTS F.C. A CELEBRATION OF COMMUNITY THROUGH FOOTBALL

Jameson, as proud Official Partner of the English Football League (EFL), is delighted to introduce Connects FC. The initiative is designed to leverage the transformative power of football to create a community of like-minded people, spanning multiple generations. Over 25 million people across the UK, from all walks of life, have reported instances of feeling disconnected from society[1]. Jameson, a brand that has always been committed to making the world a more welcoming place, is stepping up to help unite those who aren't feeling the love.

12. Ticket booking is now live for Zarqa Al Yamama - the first-ever grand opera produced by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Landmark international production premieres at the King Fahad Cultural Centre, Riyadh, on Thursday 25th April

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter .

Can't-Miss Earnings

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here .

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.