In celebration of World Oral Health Day, FDI World Dental Federation debuts an impactful video message uniting voices from diverse sectors, advocating for collective efforts to improve oral health worldwide.

GENEVA, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "A Happy Mouth is a Happy Body," says FDI World Dental Federation (FDI) this World Oral Health Day (WOHD). This powerful message resonates with leaders from governments, organizations representing other chronic health conditions, and the private sector who have united to lend their voice to a new video released today. The collaborative initiative underscores the urgent need for collective action to ensure universal access to oral health, which is crucial for securing the overall health and well-being of people worldwide.

FDI World Dental Federation releases powerful video message unifying voices in celebration of World Oral Health Day

"We say that a happy mouth is essential for a happy body because the two are intricately connected and mutually influence each other. Understanding this connection is vital to improve the quality of life for countless people around the world," explains FDI President Dr Greg Chadwick.

In fact, good oral health is critical to breathing, eating, speaking, and smiling. When oral disease is left untreated, it can severely impact a person's health and social prospects. Moreover, maintaining good oral health may contribute to preventing other conditions such as heart and respiratory diseases, cancer, and diabetes.

Regrettably, oral diseases currently rank as the most prevalent health conditions globally, affecting nearly 3.5 billion people, including those suffering from tooth decay, severe gum disease, tooth loss, and oral cancer, according to estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Raising awareness through WOHD about the importance of avoiding risk factors such as foods high in sugars, regular brushing with a fluoride toothpaste and dental check-ups, is crucial to empowering people with good oral health habits. However, with the burden of oral diseases remaining unacceptably high, "It's clear that no single entity can effectively tackle oral health issues alone," emphasizes Dr Anna Lella, WOHD Working Group Chair. "This is why FDI has made it its mission to catalyze partnerships, networks, policies, and programmes to advance oral health as an essential component of overall health and well-being," she continues.

By working with organizations like NCD Alliance, World Heart Federation, International Diabetes Federation, and the International Pharmaceutical Federation, among others, FDI advocates for collaboration across health conditions and professions, to safeguard people's health. By mobilizing its members and partnering with industry leaders like WOHD Partners Denstply Sirona, 3M Health Care, Smile Train, and Haleon, FDI strives to shape the future of oral health by promoting prevention, early detection, and treatment of oral diseases. Public, private partnerships as well as sustained political commitment by governments, such as Ireland, are key to achieving equitable access to quality oral healthcare and general health and well-being for all.

"Effective collaboration across sectors and stakeholders is imperative to achieve universal coverage for oral health. We must work together to eliminate disparities so that by 2030, oral health becomes a universally accessible right," stresses Dr Chadwick.

This video serves as a call to action for collaborative efforts in oral health: Together, we can improve lives worldwide. Share it widely this World Oral Health Day.

About World Oral Health Day

Celebrated annually on 20 March, World Oral Health Day (WOHD) was launched by FDI World Dental Federation to raise global awareness on the prevention and control of oral diseases.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IITly3M1j4Q