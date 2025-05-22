JOIN FDI WORLD DENTAL FEDERATION'S 2025 VIRTUAL SUMMIT TO ADVANCE SUSTAINABLE PRACTICES IN DENTISTRY AND REDUCE THE PROFESSION'S ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

GENEVA, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FDI World Dental Federation (FDI) is proud to announce the third edition of its Virtual Summit on Sustainability in Dentistry, taking place from 05 - 06 June 2025 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM EST / 04:00 to 05:30 PM CEST. This landmark event continues to provide a global platform for exchanging knowledge, showcasing real-world implementation strategies, and offering practical tools to advance sustainability in the dental profession.

Following the overwhelming success of its 2023 and 2024 Summits, this year's event focuses on equipping oral health professionals with actionable solutions and evidence-based guidance. Attendees will hear from sustainability leaders across the industry, explore inspiring case studies, and gain access to new educational resources designed to transform environmental commitments into lasting practice change.

"We are thrilled to host the Sustainability in Dentistry Summit once again," says Dr Greg Chadwick, FDI President. "This year's programme is especially exciting as we shift the focus from theory to implementation. By offering concrete tools and resources, FDI is empowering oral health professionals around the world to be part of the solution. Environmental sustainability is not just a goal – it's a professional responsibility. We are deeply grateful to our founding partners – Dentsply Sirona, Haleon, and Sunstar – as well as our supporting partners, whose ongoing commitment and collaboration make this work possible. Their dedication continues to drive innovation and meaningful progress in our profession."

In 2025, FDI has unveiled various new resources as part of its Sustainability in Dentistry Project. A second Massive Open Online Course (MOOC), Tackling Common Challenges to Sustainable Dentistry, was launched earlier this year. This new course moves beyond foundational principles and supports dental teams in implementing sustainable practices, addressing common barriers and offering practical strategies.

In addition, FDI has developed a suite of educational resources for academic institutions and training providers. These materials are designed to support curriculum integration and institutional change, equipping the next generation of dental professionals with the knowledge and values needed to champion environmental responsibility.

Since the launch of the Sustainability in Dentistry Project in 2021, FDI has highlighted innovative efforts across its global network of national dental associations, academic institutions, and private practices. Initiatives like the Sustainability Toolkit, Pledge for Sustainable Oral Healthcare, and Sustainability Awards continue to drive momentum, while strategic partnerships with industry leaders ensure long-term impact.

Join us from 05 - 06 June 2025 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM EST / 04:00 to 05:30 PM CEST, for the virtual Sustainability in Dentistry Summit and be part of the movement to improve the environmental impact of the dental profession worldwide.

FDI World Dental Federation is the leading global voice of the dental profession, representing over 1 million dentists across more than 130 countries. With around 200 member organizations, FDI is committed to advancing global oral health and supporting the dental community through science, advocacy, and education.

Supported by founding partners Dentsply Sirona, Haleon, and Sunstar; and supporters Colgate, Kulzer, and SDI Limited.

