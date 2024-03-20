Groundbreaking technology allows for significant CO2 savings and less use of rare earth materials

LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, Belgium, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- e-peas, a leader in ultra-low power management for energy harvesting, today announced the closing of a new round of €17.5 million funding, led by Otium Capital, underscoring e-peas' market traction and technology leadership. The round was also joined by new investors Nomainvest and EIC Fund, as well as existing investors KBC Focus Fund, The Faktory, Wallonie Entreprendre, Noshaq-Leansquare, and Start.Invest, demonstrating strong continued support for e-peas' innovative journey.

e-peas Secures €17.5 Million Funding to accelerate deployment of its Energy Harvesting solutions and expand its product lines with ultra-low-power processing and sensing solutions

Sustainability has become an important focus for electronic vendors, who are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint and use of rare earth materials. e-peas has pioneered energy harvesting technologies, that gather ambient energy such as light, radio frequency, temperature gradient, or vibration, removing the need for battery replacement, and reducing C02 impact. Energy harvesting has already been adopted in multiple products, such as TV remote controls, smart home devices, electronic shelf labels, wearables, industrial sensors, and is considered for a number of other applications where energy efficiency is crucial.

This new financing will allow for accelerating the commercial development of e-peas' Ambient Energy Management (AEM) products, and expand its product portfolio to continue leading the way towards energy efficiency in electronic devices.

Pierre Menard of Otium Capital highlighted, "e-peas' revolutionary innovation is poised to address the booming energy harvesting market." Philippe Niessen from Nomainvest added, "A disruptive technology solving a sustainability issue convinced us to support Geoffroy, Julien, and their team."

Svetoslava Georgieva, Chair of the EIC Fund Board, said: "The EIC Fund has established itself as a strong force in EU deep-tech investments and we are very happy to support e-peas, leading the way towards energy efficiency in electronic devices. Their groundbreaking technology allows for carbon footprint reduction, and is very much aligned with EU's Green Deal objectives, and also new regulations like Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)."

Nuno Carvalho from KBC Focus Fund further commented: "e-peas' leading technology is already contributing to reduce the carbon footprint of electronic devices, and will change the way consumers look at battery powered devices. We are excited to welcome on board Otium, Nomainvest, and EIC Fund as new investors to support the growth journey."

e-peas stands at the forefront of the semiconductor industry in Belgium and Western Europe, contributing to its recognition as a burgeoning hub for semiconductor innovation. With an extensive product pipeline and the potential for endless applications, e-peas is not just creating technology for today but is paving the way for a more sustainable, efficient tomorrow.

About e-peas: e-peas is at the cutting edge of energy-harvesting solutions and ultra-low-power microcontrollers and imagers, striving for a sustainable, battery-free future. Its commitment to efficiency and broad market applicability positions e-peas as a key player in advancing the trends towards AI, IoT, and edge computing.

About Otium Capital : Otium Capital (www.otiumcapital.com) is a family office, managing the assets of founder Pierre-Edouard Stérin. Combined, the team supports more than 100 companies, as minority or majority shareholder. As an evergreen investor, Otium believes the investor's time should match the entrepreneur's objectives. With over €1.6 billion Assets Under Managements, Otium invests at all stages of development, from Seed and Series A to Growth and Buy & Build projects, in various fields, from venture tech and consumer to industry and real estate.

About Nomainvest: Nomainvest is a Belgian multi-family investment company with a strong focus on private equity investments (venture capital, growth capital and buyouts) in Belgium, Germany, France, Luxembourg, and Netherlands. We are a strategic partner with a long term vision for ambitious companies with innovative growth projects in the following sectors: sustainable construction & housing, environment, climate & sustainable energy, mobility, and healthcare & demographics. You will find more information on our website www.nomainvest.eu

About EIC Fund: The European Innovation Council Fund from the European Commission is an agnostic Fund: it invests across all technologies and verticals, and all EU countries and countries associated to Horizon Europe. It provides the investment component of the EIC Accelerator blended finance. The EIC Fund aims to fill a critical financing gap and its main purpose is to support companies in the development and commercialisation of disruptive technologies, bridging with and crowding in market players, and further sharing risk by building a large network of capital providers and strategic partners suitable for co-investments and follow-on funding. The Fund pays particular attention to the empowerment and support of female founders as well as the ambition to reduce the innovation divide among EU countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366472/e_peas.jpg