JAMESON LAUNCHES CONNECTS F.C. A CELEBRATION OF COMMUNITY THROUGH FOOTBALL

Connects FC will see Jameson bring to life a series of vibrant and passionate events in the heart of football communities up and down the country. Whether it's meeting a club legend, enjoying a behind-the-scenes stadium tour, participating in an away-day watch-party, or simply meeting down your local club to have a coffee and swap stories about the game or club you love, Jameson is opening the doors to anyone who fancies it. At Connects FC, everyone is welcome.

To launch this new and exciting initiative, Jameson is proud to team up with the EFL's charitable arm, the EFL Trust. Jameson will donate £2,500 to each EFL Community Club Organisation who participates in the Connects FC programme. The fund is in place to support and empower these clubs to develop further community outreach programmes and events that bring people together.

Jameson is also thrilled to welcome a new ambassador, EFL legend, Clinton Morrison, who will be joining the Connects FC team. He will jump into the thick of it by engaging with fans, stirring up banter, fostering connections and sharing his own personal stories about the beautiful game.

Clinton Morrison, comments: "Football has always been about bringing people together, no matter the level. It's a shared passion for the game, your club, your fans. The highs and lows of being part of something together, something bigger, something meaningful... these are the memories that stick with you as both a player and fan. What Jameson is doing with Connects FC is so important to local communities like the one in which I grew up. I think it's brilliant and I can't wait to be a part of the club and play my role."

Josh McCarthy, Brand Director for Jameson UK, added: "Nothing brings people together like football, especially here in the UK! That unifying force of football aligns perfectly with our Jameson brand values of togetherness and fun, and through Connects FC we can't wait to bring those to life. Our collaboration with the EFL Trust on this initiative underscores our commitment to those values by getting out there to create lasting connections within communities."

Debbie Cook, Director of Community for EFL's Charitable arm, the EFL Trust, said: "The EFL Trust's network of Club Community Organisations work with people across EFL Communities in England and Wales 365 days a year, every season interacting with and supporting over 840,000 individuals. The power of football brings people together and gives them the opportunity to forge new friendships and share experiences, whilst finding out more about all the great community support our Clubs give beyond a match day."

Connects FC isn't just about watching from the sidelines. Jameson will be working with EFL clubs and the EFL Trust to call on volunteers from local communities. Jameson employees here in the UK will also be rolling up their sleeves, diving into the craic, and building connections that'll last far longer than a halftime pie.

To learn more about the Connects FC programme and witness the success of our inaugural event at Gillingham FC, visit Connects FC - Jameson Whiskey.

1. A gov.uk official statistics report, "Community Life Survey 2021/22: Wellbeing and loneliness," (updated May 2023) states that 47% adults (16+) reported feeling lonely "often/always," "some of the time" and "occasionally."

Click here to view the Jameson Connects FC hero asset.

Click here to view Jameson Connects FC imagery from Gillingham Football Club.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZnLCIAW9MM

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366332/Jameson_Connects_FC_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366333/Jameson_Connects_FC_2.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366334/Jameson_Connects_FC_3.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366335/Jameson_Connects_FC_4.jpg

