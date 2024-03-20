TOMMY HILFIGER UNVEILS GEORGIA MAY JAGGER AS SUMMER 2024 WATCH AND JEWELLERY COLLECTION AMBASSADOR

The pop culture icon features in the campaign for the collection of 97 elevated and versatile designs from sleek and contemporary cool styles to sophisticated statement-makers.

LONDON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy Hilfiger unveils style icon Georgia May Jagger as brand ambassador for the Spring Summer 2024 watch and jewellery collection campaign. The star brings Tommy Hilfiger's Classic American Cool DNA to life through her optimism, natural charisma and effortless sense of style. The campaign was shot by Scott Trindle on location in Barcelona, Spain.

Georgia May Jagger Tommy Hilfiger Watches SS24-1 Georgia May Jagger Tommy Hilfiger Watches SS24-2

The Spring Summer women's watch collection spotlights the Sport Lux range featuring a bold 40mm case in stainless-steel with ceramic accents, multifunctional movement and crystal indexes. Elevated designs include a dressed-up timepiece with crystal set bezel and tonal dial on link bracelets for a relaxed and cool spring aesthetic. Versatile jewellery styles complete the collection with integrated bracelets in an array of finishes from carnation gold to 14K gold plate. A heart charm bracelet is crafted with a delicate chain and gold plate bi-colored charm.

The Spring Summer men's watch collection spotlights the new Sport Metropolitan range with models offering a bold 44mm case, multifunction dial and textured sub eyes. The elevated casual family of silhouettes come with wrist straps ranging from refined leather to classic stainless steel, while jewellery styles include link bracelets in gold plate. A black onyx bead bracelet provides a contemporary finish for today's city-goer.

The collection is now available to buy from UK stockists including H. Samuel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366216/Tommy_Hilfiger.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366217/Tommy_Hilfiger_2.jpg