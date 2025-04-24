A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Homemove, AQUAPHOR, and Aston Martin.

LONDON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last two weeks that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: Homemove Raises $5 Million to Reimagine the Home Moving Experience

Homemove, the innovative proptech brand which allows users to manage their complete home move process from a single, easy to use platform, has today announced the successful completion of a $5 million funding round led by Fuel Ventures with co-investors including the Blandford Family Office, and Oxford Innovation.

2: AQUAPHOR Launches CITY COOL: The Stylish New Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-in Filtration for 24 Hours of Cool

AQUAPHOR, a global leader in water filtration, unveils its latest innovation: the CITY COOL Water Filter Bottle. Engineered to combine advanced filtration technology with sustainable materials and double-walled stainless steel, CITY COOL keeps water cool for 24 hours—offering purer hydration, anytime, anywhere.

3: 'JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXPERIENCE' TO OPEN AT LONDON BATTERSEA ON 23RD MAY 2025

Jurassic World: The Experience will be roaring into the heart of London in May 2025, throwing open the iconic Jurassic World gates to a must-see family-friendly adventure that brings one of the biggest blockbuster franchises in cinema history to life for dinosaur fanatics, big and small.

4: SignVideo by Sorenson Named Platinum Sponsor of Deaflympics Great Britain at Deaflympics

SignVideo by Sorenson, the world's leading language solutions provider, is proud to support Deaf athletes as a Platinum sponsor of Deaflympics Great Britain (DeaflympicsGB), at the 2025 Deaflympics to be held in Tokyo, Japan, on November 15-26, 2025.

5: Strategic Value Partners and Blantyre Capital Acquire OQ Chemicals

Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates (together, "SVP"), a global alternative investment firm with approximately $22 billion of assets under management, and Blantyre Capital Limited ("Blantyre"), a London-based investment manager with more than €2.7 billion of long-term capital commitments, today announced that SVP-managed funds and Blantyre-managed funds have acquired OQ Chemicals ("the Company" or "OXEA"), a leading global producer and merchant of oxo chemicals.

6: ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO CELEBRATES SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX

The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team made a showstopping return to Saudi Arabia ahead of the Kingdom's upcoming Grand Prix. Aston Martin Aramco and title partner Aramco delivered several events aimed to excite and inspire motorsport fans across Saudi Arabia and beyond.

7: Winnrz Unveils Unique 'Shop and Win' Online Store in the UK

Winnrz is set to reimagine the UK online shopping experience, which combines the joy of shopping with the thrill of winning, all in one unique and engaging platform.

8: Bromcom unveils Scomis as first Centre of Excellence to transform school MIS support

Bromcom Computers Plc, a leading provider of AI-powered management information systems (MIS) and finance systems for schools, local authorities, and multi-academy trusts (MATs), is delighted to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Centre of Excellence (CoE) programme. Scomis, a trusted education technology provider with over four decades of experience, has been appointed as the UK's very first Bromcom Centre of Excellence.

9: teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi opens its doors to the public in Saadiyat Cultural District

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi officially opened its transformative multi-sensory art experience within Saadiyat Cultural District, an enriching addition to Abu Dhabi's dynamic cultural and artistic landscape.

10: Leading Charity and Tech-for-Good Pioneer Join Forces to Tackle Youth Knife Crime

Fighting Knife Crime London has joined forces with Cornerstone VR to support tackling knife-related violence among young people through virtual reality technology.

11: Harvest Group Establishes Operations in Kenya to Drive Growth in African Markets

As global economic dynamics shift, Harvest Group SA has announced the official launch of its operations in Kenya, leveraging the country's strategic position as a regional trade hub and gateway to Africa's rapidly expanding markets.

12: Hopper Emerges from Stealth to Redefine Open-Source Security

Hopper officially launched out of stealth to reinvent how organizations manage open-source software (OSS) risk.

