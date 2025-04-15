SignVideo by Sorenson Named Platinum Sponsor of Deaflympics Great Britain at Deaflympics

SignVideo by Sorenson Supports Great Britain Deaf Team at the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics in November

LONDON, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SignVideo by Sorenson, the world's leading language solutions provider, is proud to support Deaf athletes as a Platinum sponsor of Deaflympics Great Britain (DeaflympicsGB), at the 2025 Deaflympics to be held in Tokyo, Japan, on November 15-26, 2025. SignVideo's sponsorship reflects Sorenson's ongoing commitment to advancing accessibility and empowering Deaf communities around the world. The Deaflympics is the premier international multi-sport event for Deaf athletes, celebrating excellence, resilience, and the strength of the global Deaf community.

"We are honored to stand behind DeaflympicsGB as they represent their country on the world stage," said Paget Alves, CEO of Sorenson. "This sponsorship is a reflection of our deep commitment to supporting Deaf communities worldwide and ensuring greater access and opportunities in all sports."

As the official Platinum sponsor, SignVideo ensures Deaf athletes have the resources and support they need to compete at the highest level. This sponsorship is part of a broader mission to create a more inclusive world for Deaf individuals through technology, advocacy, and innovation.

"On behalf of the DeaflympicsGB, I am extremely grateful for SignVideo's support towards the costs of our involvement in the forthcoming Games in Tokyo," said Chris Ratcliffe, CEO of UK Deaf Sport, the organisation leading DeaflympicsGB. "The support of SignVideo as our official Platinum sponsor will provide a much-needed boost for our Team and help reduce the financial burden on our athletes."

Without government funding, Deaf athletes in the U.K. must take on the additional challenge of securing their own financial support to cover essential expenses while also dedicating themselves to rigorous training for the Games.

"We look forward to working with SignVideo, helping to raise awareness and sharing the success of DeaflympicsGB leading up to and during the Games in November," said Ratcliffe.

View announcement in BSL.

About SignVideo by Sorenson

Predominantly a BSL-led organisation dedicated to high quality, customer-focused services and standards, SignVideo delivers BSL interpreting 24/7 for Deaf and Deaf-Blind BSL users through Video Relay Service (VRS) solutions commissioned by public and private sectors which include, government, National Health Service, councils, banks, helplines, and telecommunications providers across the UK.

In 2020, SignVideo joined Sorenson, one of the world's leading language services providers. Across all business lines, Sorenson connects more than 140 million conversations each year through a full suite of inclusive language services. Sorenson combines patented technology with human-centric solutions to deliver call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services.

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world's leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase accessibility through communication solutions for all. We provide call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the 140 million conversations we facilitate annually— Sorenson improves lives through interpreted emergency and health services. Sorenson is a portfolio company of Ariel Alternatives, and we strive to manage and minimize our environmental impact. To learn more, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

