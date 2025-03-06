A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Cifr.io, McCain Foods, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

LONDON, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last two weeks that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: MEGHAN, DUCHESS OF SUSSEX, UNVEILS AS EVER, A NEW BRAND OF GOURMET AND LIFESTYLE PRODUCTS

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, proudly introduces As ever, a lifestyle brand dedicated to beautifully crafted essentials. Developed in partnership with Netflix, the brand brings Meghan's signature design aesthetic to life.

2: Rio Ferdinand joins Cifr.io - Unclonable Product Authentication Microchip

Football legend Rio Ferdinand has joined forces with Cifr.io, a UK-based technology firm pioneering a groundbreaking solution to tackle the global epidemic of counterfeit football shirts. Leveraging blockchain-powered, unclonable microchip technology, Cifr.io is set to revolutionise the authentication of official merchandise, ensuring fans receive only genuine products while protecting clubs from financial losses.

3: AZZARO ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL FRAGRANCE AMBASSADOR, SEBASTIÁN YATRA, TO FEATURE IN CAMPAIGN PRESENTING FOREVER WANTED ELIXIR

With Forever Wanted Elixir, Azzaro Wanted invites the senses into the heart of audacity and ambition. This new fragrance is an olfactory statement designed to command attention and leave an unforgettable impression.

4: Mastercard Move and ACE Money Transfer Make Sending Money Across Borders Easier and Faster

ACE Money Transfer (ACE) has today announced a collaboration with Mastercard Move, Mastercard's portfolio of domestic and international money movement solutions, that will enable its customers to send money to some of the world's biggest markets in near real-time.

5: Empower Her Adventures, Power Her Dreams: Celebrating Women's Strength and Spirit with Jackery

This International Women's Day, Jackery celebrates the strength and adventurous spirit of women everywhere. We believe every woman should have the freedom to explore and live life on her own terms.

6: Centralis Group to Secure Majority Investment from HGGC

Centralis Group ("Centralis" or "the Group"), a leading global alternative asset and corporate services provider, today announced a transaction naming HGGC, a values-driven, partnership-focused middle-market private equity firm with over $8 billion of cumulative capital commitments, as its new majority investor.

7: Beko Calls for a United Industrial Policy in Harmony with Climate Ambitions at Clean Industrial Deal Event

As Europe moves toward a new era of industrial policy, Beko, the continent's largest home appliance manufacturer, is making the case for a stronger, more unified approach.

8: HONOR Unveils the Stunning HONOR Watch 5 Ultra at MWC 2025

Global technology brand HONOR today announced the HONOR ALPHA PLAN, a new corporate strategy to transform HONOR from a smartphone maker to a global leading AI device ecosystem company.

9: IDnow Announces Strategic Majority Investment from Corsair Capital

IDnow (or "the Company"), a leading identity verification platform provider in Europe, today announced a new strategic investment from Corsair Capital ("Corsair"), a specialist investment firm targeting payments, software, and business services investments in the financial services market.

10: Aico and Mercur Merge to Form Comprehensive Suite of Solutions for the Office of the CFO

Accel-KKR, a global technology-focused investment firm, having completed a majority equity investment in Mercur Solutions ("Mercur"), a leading provider of performance management solutions for mid-sized and large enterprises, today announced Mercur´s merger with Aico, a financial close software platform for mid-market and large enterprises.

11: SUNMI V3 Family Globally Launched: 3rd Gen Flagship Shines at EuroCIS 2025

From February 18-20, 2025, SUNMI unveiled its latest Android flagship, the third-generation products, at the EuroCIS retail technology exhibition in Düsseldorf, Germany. This marked the global debut of the V3 Family. SUNMI also showcased its enhanced software capabilities and comprehensive global services with localized solutions.

12: McCain Foods Unveils New Regen Fries And Bold Campaign, "Taste Good. Feel Good." That Rewards You For Learning More About Regenerative Agriculture And Its Role In The Future Of Fries

McCain Foods, the maker of 1 in 4 fries worldwide, is making big strides towards its regenerative agriculture commitment, digging in with the aim to help combat climate change over time and secure the future of everyone's favorite food, the golden French fry.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635976/PR_Newswire_roundup.jpg