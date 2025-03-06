Empower Her Adventures, Power Her Dreams: Celebrating Women's Strength and Spirit with Jackery

LONDON, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This International Women's Day, Jackery celebrates the strength and adventurous spirit of women everywhere. We believe every woman should have the freedom to explore and live life on her own terms. From racing to flying and van life, Jackery's portable power solutions support women as they break barriers and chase their dreams.

Kim: Breaking Barriers on the Race Track

Kim Irmgartz, a professional racer from Germany, is proving that women belong in motorsports. In a male-dominated industry, she's determined to compete at the highest level. Her passion for speed and adventure drives her to push limits on and off the track.

Jackery's power solutions are essential in Kim's e-MTB racing setup, keeping her gear and devices charged for communication and safety during long travels. "Jackery is my trusted companion, making sure I'm always prepared," she shares.

Samantha: Soaring Beyond Boundaries

Samantha Porter, a young pilot from Vancouver, is defying expectations in aviation. In 2022, she flew solo across 22 countries in her single-engine plane. Once unsure if she belonged in the skies, she now inspires future female pilots while pursuing a Geography degree focused on Environment and Sustainability.

Whether studying in her off-grid cabin, camping on a remote beach, or flying across continents, she relies on Jackery to stay powered. From keeping her cabin warm, to powering Starlink for internet connection, to charging her laptop for schoolwork, even in her plane, a Jackery power station is always within reach.

Karo: Embracing the Wild with Family

Born in Germany, Karo Tigges's love for travel led her to Austria, where she met her partner Kevin. Now, with their daughter Sophie and two dogs, they embrace a nomadic life in their VW bus, exploring nature together.

Whether hiking in the mountains or waking up by a lake, Karo enjoys the balance of adventure and comfort. "For me, nothing beats a fresh coffee with perfect milk foam, no matter where I am," she shares. With Jackery's power station, she can enjoy her morning ritual and prepare warm meals wherever they roam.

Celebrate Women and Adventure with Jackery

At Jackery, we champion women who push boundaries and chase their dreams—whether soaring through the skies or exploring the outdoors. This spring, we're offering special deals to power more adventures and inspire new journeys.

