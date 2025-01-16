A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Jackery, Paris Baguette, and Future Minerals Forum

Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: European Debut: Jackery Presents the World First-Ever Curved XBC Solar Roof Tiles at BAU 2025

Jackery, a name synonymous in Europe with portable and eco-friendly energy solutions for the outdoor sector, is now extending its energy expertise to solar roof tiles. From 13 to 17 January 2025, Jackery will make its European debut at BAU 2025 in Munich, showcasing its groundbreaking Solar Roof tiles at the world's leading trade fair for architecture, materials, and systems.

2: Nodepay Raises $7M Total Funding To Power AI Growth with Real-Time Data Infrastructure

Nodepay, a decentralized AI platform transforming unused internet bandwidth into real-time data pipelines for AI training, today announced it has raised a second round of funding, bringing its total to $7 million.

3: Paris Baguette Signed Official Partnership with Tottenham Hotspur FC

SPC Group's Paris Baguette has concluded an official partnership with English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur to develop its global sports marketing strategy.

4: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. to Sell its Europe-North Segment to a subsidiary of Bauer Media Group for $625 Million

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the businesses constituting its Europe-North segment to Bauer Radio Limited, a subsidiary of Bauer Media Group.

5: London's Newest Exhibition Venue Opening at Battersea Power Station in Spring 2025

This new venue, the first-ever purpose-built entertainment and cultural exhibition space in Central London, located next to the iconic Battersea Power Station on Circus Road East, will bring NEON's world-renowned immersive experiences to the heart of the city, with a soon-to-be-announced exhibition as the first of many to come.

6: Future Minerals Forum to Announce Major Agreements Worth Billions

The Forum will feature the signing of major agreements and memorandums of understanding between local and international companies, government entities, and financial institutions, reinforcing the FMF's global status as a platform for driving collaboration and investment in minerals.

7: Apple Original Films' highly anticipated feature "F1," starring Brad Pitt, and hailing from director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, wraps production at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

As the 2024 Formula 1 racing season has concluded, Apple Original Films today announced that its highly anticipated feature film "F1" has wrapped production at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in partnership with the Creative Media Authority and Abu Dhabi Film Commission.

8: BAIBYS™ Announces a Breakthrough in Fertility Treatment with a Newly CE Marked IVF System

BAIBYS™, a pioneering Israeli startup in AI-powered micro-robotics for Artificial Reproductive Technology (ART), today announced it has received the CE mark for its innovative BAIBYS™ system.

9: Stämm's Continuous Bioreactor Increases Antibody Productivity by up to 30x in European and American Pilots

Stämm unveiled breakthrough results of its continuous bioreactor for monoclonal antibody production with pilot studies in Germany, Switzerland, and Argentina. It achieved a minimum of 15x greater volumetric productivity, projecting up to 50x during 2025.

10: OLYBET PARTNERS WITH PARIS BASKETBALL

In a continuing expansion of its partnership portfolio, OlyBet is excited to announce an agreement with Paris Basketball, one of France's fastest growing sport brands. OlyBet will now be a Major Partner of Paris Basketball, with the brand appearing on the club's Euroleague jersey, as well as a signficant amount of in arena and on-court assets.

11: ENGWE Launches Premium Commuter Product Line- Mapfour: Redefining Urban Mobility with "Free in Your Way"

ENGWE is a leading brand in fat-tire electric bicycles with nearly a decade of experience. In February 2025, ENGWE is set to launch its new premium commuter product line- ENGWE Mapfour, taking a bold step towards urban mobility.

12: Former Match Group CEO Mandy Ginsberg Joins Flo Health's Board of Directors

Flo Health ("Flo"), the #1 women's health app worldwide1 with 73 million monthly active users2 and the first European femtech to be valued at over one billion USD3, today announced the appointment of former Match Group CEO Mandy Ginsberg to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

