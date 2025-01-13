European Debut: Jackery Presents the World First-Ever Curved XBC Solar Roof Tiles at BAU 2025

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a name synonymous in Europe with portable and eco-friendly energy solutions for the outdoor sector, is now extending its energy expertise to solar roof tiles. From 13 to 17 January 2025, Jackery will make its European debut at BAU 2025 in Munich, showcasing its groundbreaking Solar Roof tiles at the world's leading trade fair for architecture, materials, and systems.

Jackery at BAU 2025.

The innovative solar tiles combine renewable energy integration with aesthetic appeal, eliminating the design compromises of traditional solar panels. Visitors can experience the world first-ever curved XBC solar roof tiles, certified by Frost & Sullivan, at Hall A3, Booth 424. Boasting over 25% efficiency and a power generation capacity of 170 watts per square meter, these tiles are ideal for both residential and commercial applications. Their signature 150° Smile Curve, with a sleek 35mm bending height, ensures seamless integration into sophisticated architectural designs. Built using ultra-thin 0.13mm crystalline silicon solar cells, the tiles represent a perfect blend of performance and elegance.

Jackery's Solar Roof tiles have undergone rigorous durability testing, simulating over 25 years of environmental wear and tear. Engineered to withstand extreme weather conditions, the overlapping design with special anti-wind hooks ensures exceptional wind resistance. As a testament to their reliability, Jackery offers a 30-year warranty on the tiles. Installation is also made remarkably simple thanks to a globally patented mounting system requiring just two screws per tile, minimizing time and effort.

In addition to its Solar Roof innovation, Jackery will also display its Navi 2000 mobile DIY balcony power station at BAU. This all-in-one solution features an expandable 2kWh LiFePO4 power station with an integrated inverter, encased in a weatherproof aluminum housing. Designed for quick and effortless setup, the Navi 2000 can be installed in minutes without prior technical expertise. Its versatility makes it suitable for balconies, fences, tiny homes, and holiday homes. With a maximum solar charging capacity of 1,600 watts and compatibility with standard MC4 solar modules, it also serves as an excellent storage solution for existing solar systems.

