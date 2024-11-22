A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Clarivate, Gatorade, and Hublot.

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last two weeks that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations launches an app to support Indigenous pineapple farmers in Suriname

Dimitra, a global leader in agricultural technology and sustainability solutions, is supporting the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to develop a smartphone application for Indigenous farmers in Suriname.

2: Meril Champions Innovation with Myval Octapro THV Launch at GISE 2024 & PCR LondonValves 2024

Meril, a global leader in cutting-edge cardiovascular and structural heart solutions, is renowned for its next-generation transcatheter heart valve technologies.

3: Clarivate Reveals Highly Cited Researchers 2024 List

Clarivate Plc, a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today revealed its 2024 list of Highly Cited Researchers™ – influential researchers at universities, research institutes and commercial organizations around the world who have demonstrated significant and broad influence in their field(s) of research.

4: BEER FIT FOR THE ROMANS, CARLSBERG SHEDS LIGHT ON GLADIATORS' FAVOURITE TIPPLE

Typical depictions of the Romans include an association with grapes and wine. However, experts from the Carlsberg Research Laboratory have disclosed how Romans may have made beer, which according to historians was actually the drink of choice for the Roman army with soldiers receiving a ration of beer as part of their inventory.

5: Classic Ajax logo returns permanently

The classic Ajax logo will officially return as the club's emblem starting from season 2025/2026. As a result, the classic logo will also make a comeback on the match shirts after 34 years.

6: Manna Drone Delivery Partners With Boojum, Expands To Blanchardstown

Manna Drone Delivery, Europe's largest and most-advanced drone delivery operator, today announced a new partnership with Boojum, Ireland's most loved Mexican-inspired burrito chain, in addition to an expansion of service to include Blanchardstown.

7: InsureandGo research reveals two thirds of people considering new holiday hotspots for 2025

With wide-ranging reports of local communities abroad protesting against the economic and climate impact of over-tourism, new research from InsureandGo suggests this is beginning to have an impact of UK holidaymaker choices for 2025.

8: BIG BANG UNICO NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Inspired by Djokovic's incredible record-breaking achievements, Hublot designed a watch that captures Hublot Ambassador Novak Djokovic's agility on the court and highlights Hublot's approach to sustainable innovation.

9: TESTCARD TEST KIT: GROUNDBREAKING NEW TRIAL FOR PROSTATE CANCER SCREENING IN THE HOME

Dr Rav Sodi, Consultant Clinical Biochemist for Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, has partnered with Yorkshire- and Edinburgh-based med-tech company TestCard and global diagnostics manufacturer Healgen to deliver a trial of prostate cancer screening in the home.

10: GATORADE AND MANCHESTER CITY PLAYERS UNVEIL #THENOD AS AN UNSPOKEN SUPERPOWER IN FOOTBALL

Gatorade now has an official presence on the sidelines for both the UEFA Champions League and EA SPORTS FC™25, blending the real and virtual worlds of football.

11: Nord Anglia Education and UNICEF extend global partnership for another three years

Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education today announced the continuation of its partnership with UNICEF for a further three years.

12: Odoo S.A. announces a €500 million transaction, increasing the Belgian Unicorn's valuation to €5 billion

Odoo S.A., a leading provider of integrated business software, today announced a €500 million transaction led by CapitalG and Sequoia Capital, with participation from BlackRock, Mubadala Investment Company, HarbourVest Partners, AVP, and Alkeon.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565412/Fortnightly_Round_up.jpg