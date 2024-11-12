BEER FIT FOR THE ROMANS, CARLSBERG SHEDS LIGHT ON GLADIATORS' FAVOURITE TIPPLE

According to historians, beer was the preferred drink of Roman warriors, with Romans brewing their own sweet, light beer using figs, malt and natural yeast

Experts from the Carlsberg Research Lab have analysed what could make a beer fit for a gladiator

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Typical depictions of the Romans include an association with grapes and wine. However, experts from the Carlsberg Research Laboratory have disclosed how Romans may have made beer, which according to historians was actually the drink of choice for the Roman army with soldiers receiving a ration of beer as part of their inventory.

So while we may be familiar with depictions of the Romans celebrating wins with a cup of wine, it can be assumed that gladiators would often be found sipping on a beer once their duties were done for the day.

Beer fit for a Roman, Carlsberg reveal how the Romans made beer

Carlsberg Research Lab has shared the technique that the Romans may have used to brew beer.

Zoran Gojkovic, Director of Brewing Science, Yeast and Fermentation at Carlsberg noted: 'Techniques used were probably inspired by those developed by the Egyptians, from recipes to the way the ingredients were handled'.

According to Gojkovic, the beer drunk by the Romans was likely to be lighter in colour than we are used to due to the malt not being dried over an open fire like modern day beer. This in turn would impact the flavour of Roman beer as the Maillard reaction in malt wouldn't have occurred. Romans (in Rome) used barley but there are indications that in some area's rye was the predominant cereal for brewing beers.

These brewing methods would have also resulted in a brew with a lower alcohol percentage, akin to that of a Session Beer, with 2-3% ABV being the norm. In terms of flavour, Egyptian brewers tended to use dates as a starter culture, resulting in a sweeter, not fully fermented beer. It can be assumed that in Roman times they would take a similar approach.

'It is believed that the Romans could have also used figs as a starter culture, and not simply bread as reported previously. This would likely introduce the wild yeast and bacteria that would be present at the fruit which would have had very different aromas including notes of vanilla, tobacco and even wet earthy notes', noted Gojkovic.

It's fair to say that the beers that were drunk by gladiators would be very different to what is served up at a local pub these days, but still probably the best beer in the world.

