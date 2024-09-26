A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Julius Meinl, Sopra Steria, and Walkers.

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last two weeks that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: DP WORLD TEES OFF PARTNERSHIP WITH TOMMY FLEETWOOD AHEAD OF BMW PGA

DP World Europe has unveiled a new campaign featuring global brand ambassador Tommy Fleetwood ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Fleetwood, currently ranked World Number 12, is a seven-time DP World Tour winner, two-time Ryder Cup winner and recently claimed a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

2: CRRC Launches Two Innovative Green Intelligent Trains at InnoTrans 2024

CRRC Corporation Limited unveiled two groundbreaking products at InnoTrans 2024 in Berlin, Germany: the CINOVA H2 New Energy Intelligent Intercity Train ("CINOVA H2") and the Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (ART) 2.0, showcasing its commitment to pioneering eco-friendly and smart transportation solutions.

3: JULIUS MEINL CROWNS FIRST EVER INTERNATIONAL BARISTA CHAMPION

Premium coffee brand Julius Meinl has crowned the winner of its first ever international barista competition, Raffy Vajio. The Julius Meinl Barista Cup took place at the company's historical Vienna headquarters on September 19th.

4: Sopra Steria ranked as one of Europe's best providers of AI and GenAI services by PAC

Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, has been recognised as one of Europe's top suppliers of AI-related services by the internationally renowned PAC INNOVATION RADAR – one of only eight providers to achieve a 'Best-in-Class' overall rating in 2024.

5: International Team Shield Ignites Global Excitement Ahead of Presidents Cup 2024

Over the past week, eagle-eyed golf fans and residents in major cities across the world have spotted a mysterious shield pattern popping up in a variety of locations. It has now been revealed that these shields appeared as a rallying cry for golf fans to unite behind The International Team ahead of The Presidents Cup, which takes place in Montreal this week.

6: "Make Your Way" Bata unveils brand evolution

Bata, one of the world's leading footwear companies, proudly celebrates its 130th anniversary with a new brand campaign named: "Make Your Way."

7: FluoRok raises £7.7m ($9.8m) to transform the safety and sustainability of fluorochemical production

FluoRok, an Oxford-based start-up, has raised £7.7m to scale-up, manufacture and commercialise novel fluorochemical reagents and battery electrolyte salts.

8: WALKERS NAMED OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF FIFA WORLD CUP 26™ & FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2027™

Walkers, a brand that has been bringing people together for generations, is building on its commitment to celebrating football fandom by becoming an Official Sponsor of both the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™.

9: Kia Charge: the smartest way to charge your Kia now has 800,000 charging points

Kia Charge is the company's one-contract service for all charging activities in Europe, covering both public and business customers. Kia´s charging solution now offers access to its more than 100,000 subscribers 800,000 AC and DC charging points in 28 countries in Europe, a 10% increase on Q2 2024 and a 39% increase on Q2 2023.

10: Yaber Lands at Selfridges: Your Gateway to High-Performance Entertainment Projector

Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, has made its London retail debut at Selfridges on Oxford Street, one of the UK's most esteemed luxury department stores.

11: U.S. and U.K. Respondents Agree: Brands Can and Should Safely Advertise Alongside Quality News

New research from Stagwell reveals a significant opportunity for brands to reach a valuable yet often overlooked audience: dedicated news followers.

12: 'AFUERA HAY MÁS - A YOUNG CHEF'S JOURNEY': S.PELLEGRINO UNVEILS ITS FIRST DOCUMENTARY

S.Pellegrino is proud to announce the release of its highly anticipated first documentary, "Afuera Hay Más – A Young Chef's Journey". Set in the vibrant culinary scene of Peru, the compelling film follows the unique mentorship experience between Nelson Freitas, winner of the last S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition, and Virgilio Martínez, chef of Central, number one on The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023.

