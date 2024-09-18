DP WORLD TEES OFF PARTNERSHIP WITH TOMMY FLEETWOOD AHEAD OF BMW PGA

SURREY, England, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DP World Europe has unveiled a new campaign featuring global brand ambassador Tommy Fleetwood ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Fleetwood, currently ranked World Number 12, is a seven-time DP World Tour winner, two-time Ryder Cup winner and recently claimed a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Watch DP World Ambassador Tommy Fleetwood prepare for the BMW PGA Championship, powered by our smart logistics. Whether it’s on the tee or across global supply chains, trust in the process is key to delivering in the toughest environments. #SmartLogisticsToATee #DPWorldTour DP World ambassador, Tommy Fleetwood, at Jebel Ali Port, Dubai.

The campaign, titled 'Trust in The Process,' showcases the similarities between Fleetwood's precision on the golf course and DP World's meticulous approach to smart logistics.

The 'Trust in The Process' campaign highlights the synergy between golf and logistics, emphasising how both require confidence, discipline, and attention to detail for optimal execution. Fleetwood's methodical approach to his game is likened to DP World's end-to-end logistics operations, where every small detail is critical to delivering the best results.

Fleetwood shared insights into his own process, stating, "It's about trusting your repetitions, the work you put in, and believing in yourself to make the right decisions at the right time. There are moments when things are out of your control, like a bad bounce or competitors' performances. But focusing on your process and finding satisfaction in it leads to success."

Rashid Abdulla, CEO & Managing Director of DP World Europe, expressed excitement about Fleetwood's involvement, stating, "Tommy embodies the values of our brand, and the 'Trust in The Process' campaign beautifully captures the parallels between success in both golf and logistics. We're thrilled to have him as part of our team and wish him the best at Wentworth."

The campaign video, that is being promoted across out of home, connected TV, digital and on-site at Wentworth is now live across DP World and Tommy Fleetwood's social channels, offering a deep dive into the careful process that defines both Fleetwood's career and DP World's operations.

Fleetwood returns to the DP World Tour for the flagship BMW PGA Championship, marking an exciting chapter for both the golfer and DP World as they continue to elevate their partnership on the global stage.

DP World Europe is a leading provider of supply-chain solutions, helping trade flow across more than 30 countries on the continent, building frictionless, end-to-end supply chain solutions to connect businesses to their customers wherever they are.

The hero campaign video is live across DP World's and Tommy's socials, please find a link to view the video in the LINK HERE.

The video can be downloaded in the LINK HERE, within the link, there is a version with and without subtitles.

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world's trade flow better, changing what's possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 113,000 employees from 160 nationalities, spanning 78 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that's fit for the future.

We're rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we're at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW TO CHANGE WHAT'S POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE.

