Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: Anchor Butter: Gen Z turn to baking ahead of a Very Demure, Very Mindful autumn

With 56% of Gen-Z loving the taste of their homemade bakes, it seems the younger generation are having their cake and eating it too when it comes to the emotional benefits of baking, according to research by UK's number one butter brand Anchor.

2: CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL COFFEE DAY WITH JULIUS MEINL'S LATEST LIMITED-EDITION SPECIALTY COFFEE

Indulge in the exquisite taste of Julius Meinl's latest limited-edition coffee, Burundi Gakenke 100% Arabica, crafted to celebrate International Coffee Day 2024.

3: Ferrari World Yas Island Abu Dhabi hosts an Exclusive Preview Event ahead of the launch of The World's First Ferrari-themed Esports Arena

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi hosted an exclusive preview event on August 29 ahead of the launch of the world's first Ferrari-themed Esports Arena which is set to officially open to the public in September 2024.

4: 73% of Ireland's payroll processors feel unprepared for the 2025 pensions auto enrolment rollout, a new report by Bright & IPASS reveals

The "Voice of Payroll" report published by Bright, a leading accounting and payroll software company, and IPASS, Ireland's leading payroll training & qualification body, found that 73% of payroll professionals surveyed feel unprepared for next year's auto enrolment (AE) rollout.

5: Breakthrough: Volvo to launch electric truck with 600 km range

Next year Volvo will launch a new long-range version of its FH Electric that will be able to reach up to 600 km on one charge. This will allow transport companies to operate electric trucks on interregional and long-distance routes and to drive a full working day without having to recharge.

6: Global Music Icon Ellie Goulding Received The Perfect World Foundation's honorary Conservation Award In Sweden

This prestigious conservation award, presented annually by the wildlife and nature organization The Perfect World Foundation, honors individuals who have significantly contributed to the preservation of the planet's wildlife and nature.

7: AI Adoption Key to Boosting UK Competitiveness, Not Job Losses

A groundbreaking new white paper from British AI software leader Automated Analytics challenges the widespread fear that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will lead to mass job losses.

8: SONGMICS HOME Reforms Furniture Assembly with Innovative TOOLLESS Technology

The global-leading online furnishings brand SONGMICS HOME proudly participated in the Maison&Objet 2024, from September 5-9. As an Official Partner, SONGMICS HOME made a significant impact at this prestigious international trade fair, which is held biannually to showcase frontier trends and innovations in knock-down furniture pieces.

9: Linglong Tire becomes official Global Partner of Chelsea Football Club

On September 9, Linglong Tire, a Chinese leading tire manufacturing company, officially announced a multi-year agreement with Chelsea Football Club, one of the world's most prestigious football clubs, becoming the Official Tire Partner.

10: The LEGO Group Reveals How Children Can 'Dream Craft' Their Way to Amazing Adventures in Their Sleep

In the lead-up to the final 10 episodes of LEGO® DREAMZzz™ Night of the Never Witch, a new study reveals that children can learn how to guide and change their dreams, similar to the characters in the series.

11: Sustainable Eel Group: Scientific report highlights major success in fight against illegal trafficking of European eels

A scientific report released last week suggests a major breakthrough in tackling illegal trafficking of European eels. It illustrates how a more holistic and inclusive conservation strategy – the legal framework for which is the EU's Eel Regulation1 – has saved an estimated 300 million baby eels annually.

12: BOND EVENTS APPOINTS UNDER-40 FEMALE CEO AND COO

BOND Events, the originator of the one-to-one meetings forum for the architecture and design industry, announces the appointments of Alice Russell as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Luciana Coates as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

