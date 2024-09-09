AI Adoption Key to Boosting UK Competitiveness, Not Job Losses

AI Misconceptions Debunked: UK Businesses Urged to Embrace AI to Stay Competitive Reveals White Paper from Automated Analytics

DONCASTER, England, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking new white paper from British AI software leader Automated Analytics challenges the widespread fear that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will lead to mass job losses. Contrary to popular belief, the study reveals that none of the 5,000 clients across the UK and US who adopted AI solutions reported layoffs due to AI, highlighting that AI can be a catalyst for growth, not a threat to jobs.

The white paper, titled Unlocking Data, Unlocking People: Harnessing the Power of AI to Transform Your Business, launches today at Scale Space White City in London's White City Innovation District. The findings underscore the need for UK businesses to overcome their cautious approach to AI, or risk falling behind US competitors who are rapidly advancing with AI adoption.

UK at Risk of Falling Behind in AI Revolution

Despite the evidence refuting the myth that AI will cause widespread unemployment, a YouGov survey commissioned by Automated Analytics reveals that UK business leaders remain hesitant. Over half of senior decision-makers surveyed still believe AI will eliminate more jobs than it creates, while only 17% expect job creation to outpace job losses.

This reluctance could spell trouble for the UK economy. The white paper warns that without greater AI adoption, UK businesses may lose their competitive edge to more aggressive US firms. Automated Analytics CEO Mark Taylor emphasises that the UK must shift its focus from regulation to innovation to avoid being left behind in the AI revolution.

Automated Analytics is calling on UK businesses to accelerate their AI adoption to avoid losing ground in the global market. The white paper serves as a clarion call for companies to embrace AI as a vital tool for innovation and competitiveness.

Download the white paper here.

Real-World Success Stories: AI Driving Efficiency and Growth

Automated Analytics has a proven track record of helping businesses unlock significant efficiencies through AI. The white paper highlights several success stories:

British Gas' Dyno-Rod : By implementing AI to better understand customer journeys, service calls were halved, and franchise operations achieved 100% visibility.

: By implementing AI to better understand customer journeys, service calls were halved, and franchise operations achieved 100% visibility. Pizza Hut (US) : AI solutions reduced recruitment costs by $1 million and increased hires by 42% for the fourth-largest US franchisee, Restaurant Management Group.

: AI solutions reduced recruitment costs by and increased hires by 42% for the fourth-largest US franchisee, Restaurant Management Group. Fourth (UK): The hospitality recruitment firm used AI-driven TalentTrack to achieve a 220% increase in talent flow and drastically reduce cost per application in just 30 days.

Since 2023, Automated Analytics has delivered over £33 million in savings to its global client base, including household names like KFC, Hamptons Estate Agents, and Europcar.

Mark Taylor: AI is a Force for Good

Mark Taylor, CEO of Automated Analytics, believes AI's potential far outweighs the risks. "AI is not about replacing jobs; it's about enhancing productivity and creating new opportunities," says Taylor. "Our white paper provides concrete examples of how AI can drive growth, efficiency, and competitiveness. The UK cannot afford to lag behind in this critical area."

Taylor also expressed concern over the cultural differences between the US and UK in embracing new technologies. "The US is leading the charge in AI adoption, while the UK remains overly focused on regulation. This white paper demonstrates that many fears surrounding AI are unfounded and that it can play a crucial role in driving the UK's economic growth."

Heather Matthews, Chief People Officer, Restaurant Management Group, a Pizza Hut franchisee and client of Automated Analytics said, "Automated Analytics' AI software has completely transformed our recruitment process, enabling us to track precisely when candidates are applying and is more efficient than any recruitment site or tool we have used before. After the first month of working with Automated Analytics our applicant flow nearly tripled compared to the prior month. Our cost per application went from well over $12.00 to below $2.00. In addition to the increase in volume, the way Automated Analytics' TalentTrack software optimises our budget is saving us thousands of dollars a month. Harnessing AI has without a doubt been our competitive advantage in a very challenging recruitment market, and will continue to be a central part of our strategy in the future.

