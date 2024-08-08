Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including the British Heart Foundation, Unipart, and Team GB in Ben Sherman.

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last two weeks that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Fortnightly round-up

1: Team GB Shines in Ben Sherman Attire at the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony

In a moment of pride and unity, Team GB made a stunning entrance during the Parade of Nations at the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, proudly wearing the official Ben Sherman ceremonial attire. This marks the third consecutive Olympic Games where Ben Sherman has had the honour of outfitting Team GB athletes, blending British heritage with contemporary style.

2: AI that Detects Hidden Heart Disease is a Finalist for British Heart Foundation's 'Research Project of the Year' Award

Amid continuing focus on innovative treatments for heart disease, the British Heart Foundation is inviting the public to vote for the winner of the 2024 BHF Research Project of the Year, recognising researchers and projects that have helped advance the BHF's mission to fund life-saving research.

3: FIELDEN WHISKY HOSTS ANNUAL LAMMAS DAY CELEBRATION TO LAUNCH HARVEST SERIES

On Lammas Day, the traditional first day of the grain harvest, Fielden Whisky, who champion regenerative farming using heritage grains, hosted an exclusive celebration amongst the grain at Tubbs End Farm in Warwickshire to launch their new Harvest 2019 Rye Whisky.

4: VIDEO GAMES FUEL YOUNG ATHLETES: NIMBL SURVEY SHOWS PARENTS SPENDING OVER £500 ON GAMING GEAR

A new survey by nimbl, the leading pocket money card and app for 6 to 18-year-olds, highlights how video games are helping to shape children's sports skills and enthusiasm for real-life sports.

5: VERSACE HOME DRESSES RGZ DEVELOPERS LUXURY VILLAS WITH HAUTE COUTURE

Italian luxury House, Versace, has signed a collaboration agreement with RGZ Developers to design eight ultra exclusive villas in the Nueva Andalucía area of Marbella with interior design by Versace Home, the home and lifestyle design brand of Versace.

6: Unipart expands UK manufacturing capabilities through acquisition of Formaplex Technologies

Unipart, the supply chain solutions and performance improvement technologies partner, is pleased to announce it has acquired Formaplex Technologies, a lightweight components manufacturer serving customers in the automotive, aerospace, motorsport and healthcare sectors.

7: Immunovia completes development of its pancreatic cancer detection test after substantially increasing test accuracy

Immunovia, the pancreatic cancer diagnostics company, today announces enhanced performance for its next-generation test for detecting stage 1 and 2 pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas (PDAC) in high-risk individuals, which are potentially curable with surgery and modern treatments.

8: S.PELLEGRINO YOUNG CHEF ACADEMY COMPETITION 2024-25 UNVEILS THE GLOBAL JURY

S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy is proud to announce the Global Jury who will be judging the Grand Finale of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2024-25. Seven of the most influential names in global gastronomy will be tasked with crowning the world's most talented young chef under 30 years of age.

9: Belgian sporting innovations take centre stage at Paris 2024

Today, Belgium continues its call to the world to embrace openness for innovation as it unveils the Lotto Belgium House in Paris, France. Inside, a special door opens to a virtual showcase of several Belgian innovations which are revolutionising the world of sport against the backdrop of the 2024 Olympic Games.

10: CRScube Expands Global Presence with New Office in the UK

CRScube Inc. (CEO Stanley Kim), a leading clinical trial software solutions company, proudly announces the opening of its new office in London, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy.

11: INNOVATIVE, TAILOR-MADE ADMIXTURES TO PATH THE WAY TO CALCINED CLAY BASED CEMENTS USE ACCELARATING DECARBONIZATION

Saint-Gobain Construction Chemicals, with its leading brands Chryso and GCP, is proud to introduce EnviroMix®C-Clay, a new groundbreaking range of admixtures aimed at reducing CO2 content in concrete by using calcined clay cements.

12: AEHRA, ITALY'S FIRST PURE EV BRAND, REVEALS MODEL NAMES AND FUNDING PLANS

AEHRA has revealed the names of its first two models – the Impeto SUV and the Estasi Sedan. As a testament to their mission to craft expressions of pure Italian automotive art, the AEHRA Impeto SUV takes its name from the emotion 'impetus', celebrating the overwhelming surge of creative energy.

