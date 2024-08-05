S.PELLEGRINO YOUNG CHEF ACADEMY COMPETITION 2024-25 UNVEILS THE GLOBAL JURY

Meet the prestigious line-up of international chefs who will crown the best young chef in the world.

MILAN, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy is proud to announce the Global Jury who will be judging the Grand Finale of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2024-25. Seven of the most influential names in global gastronomy will be tasked with crowning the world's most talented young chef under 30 years of age. They will evaluate the presented signature dishes based on the three Golden Rules, selecting the young chef who displays the strongest technical skills, genuine creativity and an exceptional personal belief about gastronomy.

For the sixth edition of the initiative, the jury of world-renowned chefs is composed of:

1. Christophe Bacquié, Meilleur Ouvrier de France and chief owner of two-Michelin-starred La Table des Amis, which he opened in Provence in 2023, realising his dream of offering an intimate and friendly culinary experience. Passing on the art of cooking to others, and mentoring young people and seeing them outdo themselves is what he enjoys most about running a kitchen. "To dare is to persevere: to dare is to create" is his personal approach and his invite for future generations of chefs;

2. Jeremy Chan is the chef and co-founder of Ikoyi, opened in 2017 with his childhood friend and now business partner, Iré Hassan-Odukale. Today, Chan is at the forefront of the gastronomic landscape, blending his dishes with spice, flavour and personal experiences. Ikoyi has been awarded two Michelin stars and is ranked No.42 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants List. Audacity is his key word in the kitchen. And he reminds young chefs: "Don't follow a known path but take care of every single ingredient, every single detail, making every dish unique";

3. Antonia Klugmann is chef and owner of one-Michelin-starred L'Argine a Vencò, located in Dolegna del Collio, a village near the Slovenian border in Italy. Her cuisine is seasonal with typical ingredients representative of the rich biodiversity of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region. Klugmann is not only a chef and entrepreneur, but also a real mentor to her brigade: "What I always say to the boys and girls who work with me, is to question their choices. Time passes quickly, in the kitchen even more so. It is very important to constantly ask yourself if you have taken the correct path so as not to find yourself 15 years later, older and unhappy";

4. Mitsuharu 'Micha' Tsumura is a Peruvian chef of Japanese descent. His most personal project is Maido restaurant, in Lima, which has been open for 15 years. Maido has been recognized nationally as the Best Restaurant in Peru for five years in a row, and is currently ranked number one on the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list (a position it also held from 2017 to 2019) and fifth on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list. Tsumura also runs Tori, in Lima, a roast chicken-focused restaurant, Mai Mai in Panama, and Karai by Mitsuharu in Chile. He was a local mentor in 2022-23 and a Local Juror and Grand Finale mentor at the inaugural Competition in 2015. His advice to young talents is to keep an open mind, and explore life-long learning: "you will soon realize that everything in life is not a 100-metre sprint, but rather the longest marathon ever with many ups and downs. Be patient, learn from your mistakes";

5. Niki Nakayama is an American chef and the owner of two-Michelin-starred n/naka restaurant in Los Angeles, specialising in modern Japanese kaiseki cuisine. For Nakayama, the kaiseki philosophy allows her to show a deep appreciation for the beauty of nature, with the purpose of "highlighting natural flavours, presenting them in their purest way, without over-complication, and serving them how they were meant to be in their peak season." Her advice for aspiring young chefs is that every chef has something to contribute, so being open to learning from every one of them is the best way to find inspiration;

6. Elena Reyegadas stands as a pivotal figure in contemporary Mexican culture. She is the chef and owner of Rosetta, a Michelin-starred restaurant consistently featured on The World's 50 Best Restaurants and Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants lists. She also owns Panadería Rosetta, where she explores the art of breadmaking, alongside other notable gastronomic ventures. Her commitment extends beyond the kitchen: in 2022, she founded the Elena Reygadas Scholarship, aimed at supporting young culinary students, promoting equal opportunities, and fostering women's leadership in the culinary field. To young minds she says: "Follow your instincts. Be passionate. Stay curious. Learn from tradition";

7. Julien Royer is the chef-owner of Odette, a three Michelin-starred modern French restaurant in the National Gallery Singapore. The name Odette is a tribute to Royer's grandmother, who has been one of his greatest influences in life and in the kitchen. To young talents he says, "The people you meet along the way are vital to your growth. Never stop learning from your peers, partners, suppliers, collaborators and fellow creators. It's important to constantly expand your worldview and open yourself up to other perspectives. Creating an experience is a collective effort, and a great chef is only as great as the team that supports and believes in him or her, working together in harmony".

At this point in the Competition, the best young chefs from around the world, selected by ALMA, are ready to compete during the Regional Finals phase, which will take place from September 2024 to January 2025. Regional Finals are a huge opportunity for exposure as the chefs will present their signature dishes to a local jury of renowned chefs, in charge of selecting the regional winners of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Award and of the three additional awards, the S.Pellegrino Social Responsibility Award, the Acqua Panna Connection in Gastronomy Award and the Fine Dining Lovers Food for Thought Award. The regional winners will go on to compete for the global title at the Grand Finale in 2025, demonstrating their skills in preparing their signature dishes before the Global Jury.

