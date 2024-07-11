Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Hard Rock International, Samaritaine, and Tony Hawk at SBC Summit

1: INTERNATIONAL VEGANDALE EXPERIENCE DEBUTS IN LONDON THIS WEEKEND

Vegandale, North America's largest vegan experience, is set to make its highly anticipated debut in the UK this Saturday. Following its tenured success in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Miami, and Dallas, Vegandale is expanding its reach to London as part of its annual world tour.

2: Eligo Publishes in Nature a Landmark Study That Unlocks Genome Editing of Bacteria in the Gut

For the first time, a team of scientists at Eligo has demonstrated it was possible to genetically modify bacteria with nearly 100% efficiency directly in the gut of animals. This work provides scientists with a novel strategy to better understand how genes from our microbiome drive disease, as well as creates new opportunities for the development of innovative therapies.

3: Legendary Skater Tony Hawk to Keynote at SBC Summit

Renowned professional skateboarder turned entrepreneur, and iconic video game legend Tony Hawk is slated to deliver a keynote address to 25,000 attendees, at the upcoming SBC Summit.

4: Copenhagen launches new green experience economy initiative, CopenPay

To get tourists to act more sustainably Wonderful Copenhagen is launching a new initiative: Pay for a variety of Copenhagen attractions with climate-friendly actions.

5: 2024 Rank Prizes Awarded in London for Research into Type 2 Diabetes and Retinal Imaging

Professor Roy Taylor and Professor Mike Lean were the winners of the 2024 Rank Prize for Nutrition. Their research has furthered understanding of how type 2 diabetes develops, and has shown for the first time that remission from type 2 diabetes is possible for some by following a low-energy weight management programme.

6: Hard Rock International Brings Its New Hotel Brand to Europe with Opening of REVERB by Hard Rock® Hamburg

Hard Rock International's highly anticipated hotel, REVERB by Hard Rock® Hamburg, is now open. REVERB by Hard Rock® is a unique hotel brand designed to be an energetic cultural hub for connection, creation and inspiration among music fans, locals and travellers alike.

7: Muon Unveils Latest E-Bike Innovations at Eurobike 2024

Recently, the renowned European e-bike brand Muon showcased its full lineup of cutting-edge smart e-bikes at Eurobike 2024. The featured models included commuter, urban-style, and lightweight gravel e-bikes. As a rapidly growing brand, Muon highlighted its expertise and innovative spirit to industry professionals and distributors alike at this premier event.

8: New research from Dräger Safety : 94% think that Health and Safety legislation needs 'overhauling'

The figure calling for an overhaul rises to 97% amongst managerial staff, with the need for a 'greater focus on mental health and wellbeing' seen as the most important factor (82%) in a future rethink of health and safety, and also a key reason in 2024 that people feel safer in the workplace (50%).

9: SAMARITAINE CELEBRATES THE OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 WITH SAMARITAINE PARIS SE PREND AU JEU EVENT

Until September 8, Samaritaine invites everyone to join in the fun with its Samaritaine Paris se prend au jeu event. The iconic Parisian department store is welcoming the athletes of everyday life: those who dash to catch the bus, climb metro steps countless times a day, carry heavy shopping bags, cycle, rollerblade, scooter, or stride through the streets of the capital.

10: European Patent Office: Japanese scientist wins the European Inventor Award 2024 for the world's most powerful permanent magnets

The European Patent Office (EPO) has announced Masato Sagawa as the winner of the 'Non-EPO countries' category of the European Inventor Award 2024. Dr Sagawa developed the world's strongest permanent magnet in 1982, changing the future of computing, medical technology, green energy and multiple other fields.

11: imoo is returning to Europe after 3 years with the newest kid's flagship sports watch phone Z7

imoo, the world's first kid's watch phone brand with flip dual camera, just launched its new sports flagship watch phone Z7 in the UK and Germany in June.

12: Open Payment Technologies Ltd Launches the Kuady Digital Wallet App to Revolutionize Financial Management

Open Payment Technologies Ltd, today announces the launch of its digital wallet app "Kuady". Designed to accelerate financial inclusion and transform how merchants and users manage their money, Kuady offers an advanced, user-friendly experience that ensures secure and efficient money management.

