imoo is returning to Europe after 3 years with the newest kid's flagship sports watch phone Z7

Sensitive fitness functions and sports monitoring to make your kids love sports more

HAMBURG, Germany, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- imoo, the world's first kid's watch phone brand with flip dual camera, just launched its new sports flagship watch phone Z7 in the UK and Germany in June. imoo has around 10 years of research experience in kids' smartwatches. In this new launch, Z7 not only offers the basic features of the leading smart watches for kids, but also significant updates in sports and health monitoring.

imoo watch phone Z7 kids' smartwatch

Z7 continues imoo's world first flip watch design, allowing your kids to make HD video calls with family and friends. Z7 has flip dual cameras with 5M pixels rear camera and 2M pixels front camera. The dual premium cameras and flip design let you know your kids' situation during video call. For example, when your kids have a summer adventure with friends in a national park, you can make a video call to them. As long as your kids flip the camera like a smartphone video call, you can know their surroundings. This flip design can also be used for photography. This means your kids can take high-quality photos with the watch phone instead of a smartphone.

As a kid's watch phone, Z7 has excellent safety and health monitoring performance. Firstly, with the best global navigation satellite systems, Z7 can help parents locate children accurately for safety. Even more, parents can check the 14-day location tracking. In addition, the upgrade of PPG sensor on Z7 is much valuable to monitor kid's health and emotion by recording kid's heart rate, body temperature, and the emotional change. Of course, the professional "class mode" can protect your kids from distraction during lesson.

The Z7 also makes exercise fun. imoo can motivate kids to exercise with 4 sport modes and a reward system. The reward system makes kids' peer sport challenge possible. If your kids and their friends have an imoo watch phone, they can start a sport challenge and earn points in the reward system. Z7 supports 4 sport modes, such as running, rope skipping, sit-ups, and swimming. With IPX8 water-resistance, the Z7 can normally work even when your kid is swimming underwater at a depth of 20m.

You can order the imoo Z7 for £189 at Amazon UK and for €219 from Amazon DE, also available at imoo official webstore. Now, Amazon's best deal is going on.

Media Contact

Liz Jiang,

Marketing Consultant

+86-400-610-3999

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgLNG5OFpvw

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2454284/4796345/imoo_Logo.jpg