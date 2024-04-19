Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Purina, Gatorade, and Paris's preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games.

1: One hundred days to the Games: Transport plan ready

The Île-de-France region and Île-de-France Mobilités, as the leading public financiers, after the Government, have invested more than €500 million towards the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This investment encompasses transport, sports infrastructure, green spaces, housing, and bolstering security measures.

2: Stargate Hydrogen to unveil their new stack for green hydrogen production during the World Hydrogen Summit in Rotterdam

Stargate Hydrogen, manufacturer of electrolysers for green hydrogen production, announces the launch of their new Alkaline Electrolysis Stack during the World Hydrogen Summit from 13th to 15th May 2024 in Rotterdam.

3: Gatorade Named Official Sports Drink of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC

Gatorade announced its official sports drink partnership with the Wrexham Association Football Club, fueling the club's Men's and Women's teams. The deal comes three days after the club's second consecutive promotion, up to League One, and enables Gatorade and its science-backed products and innovations to support Wrexham in the team's aspirations to reach the Premier League.

4: Paris Baguette Teams Up with Paris Saint-Germain to Broadcast its "Let's Paris" Ad Around the World

Paris Baguette has released its "Let's Paris" ad video, in collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain, the most successful football club in France, to both Korean and global audiences.

5: According to a Purina poll, nearly half of dog owners have made at least one new friend when out on a dog walk

In celebration of our canine companions on National Pet Day, a poll of 1,265 UK dog owners commissioned by Purina has revealed that owning a dog is not only good for your physical health, but can also be great for making new friends and striking up conversations with new people.

6: PARIS RESTAURANT PLÉNITUDE IS REVEALED AS THE RECIPIENT OF THE ART OF HOSPITALITY AWARD 2024 BY THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS

Paris restaurant Plénitude is revealed as the recipient of the Art of Hospitality Award 2024 from The World's 50 Best Restaurants, ahead of the official ceremony taking place in Las Vegas in June.

7: A new digital canvas for outdoor advertising arrives in the heart of Barcelona: LED DREAM Group transforms the Stage Front Stadium with cutting-edge LED display

The Stage Front Stadium in Barcelona underwent a revolutionary transformation thanks to the collaboration between RCD Espanyol, the investment group Publimaes, and LED DREAM Group. The installation of an impressive LED screen of nearly 200 square meters on the south facade of the stadium promises to change the advertising landscape of the city.

8: PeploBio and IncellDX Partner to Launch the First Long COVID Test in the UK and EU

PeploBio and IncellDX are launching the first laboratory developed test in the UK and EU to help diagnose Long COVID, providing doctors with accurate insights into personalised treatment approaches using the incellKINE Long Hauler Index technology.

9: Exyte acquires Kinetics Group to enhance global leadership in high-tech facility solutions

Exyte, a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, plans the acquisition of Kinetics Group ("Kinetics"). Kinetics is a globally leading provider of installation services, equipment, as well as technical facility management. Exyte and investment firm Quadriga Capital have signed the respective contracts. The purchase price has been agreed to remain confidential. The transaction is subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

10: FROM WASTE TO WEAR: SCHUH AND VINTAGE THREADS LAUNCH REWORKED COLLECTION

Leading fashion footwear retailer schuh and London-based vintage and reworked clothing brand Vintage Threads have joined forces to unveil a unique collaboration. Launching on the 15th April, the limited-edition schuh x VT Rework collection has been crafted using pre-loved footwear, embodying both of the brands' ongoing efforts to create a more circular fashion industry.

11: STARMUS ANNOUNCES 'BRIDGE FROM THE FUTURE' OPENING CONCERT BY JEAN-MICHEL JARRE, INCLUDING A SPECIAL GUEST APPEARANCE BY BRIAN MAY, ITS STARMUS CAMP & CITY PROGRAM AND LAURIE ANDERSON JOINING THE MUSIC LINE-UP

STARMUS Festival co-founders Garik Israelian, PhD, Sir Brian May, and Jean-Michel Jarre, along with ESET CEO Richard Marko, and VÚB CEO Joseph Kausich, unveiled exciting details concerning the upcoming STARMUS VII edition in Bratislava, Slovakia on April 11, 2024.

12: Fair Market Value Capital Partners and TD Asset Management complete their acquisition of a minority stake In PSA's terminals In Italy

PSA, Fair Market Value Capital Partners ("FMV") and TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") are pleased to announce that FMV and TDAM have successfully completed the acquisition of a minority interest in PSA's terminals in Italy.

