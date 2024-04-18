PARIS RESTAURANT PLÉNITUDE IS REVEALED AS THE RECIPIENT OF THE ART OF HOSPITALITY AWARD 2024 BY THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS

Announced in advance of the awards ceremony for the first time ever, this accolade seeks to help raise the profile of the art of hospitality

LONDON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris restaurant Plénitude is revealed as the recipient of the Art of Hospitality Award 2024 from The World's 50 Best Restaurants, ahead of the official ceremony taking place in Las Vegas in June.

Located on the first floor of the French capital's Cheval Blanc Paris, Chef Arnaud Donckele and Director Alexandre Larvoir have created in Plénitude an ode to the tradition of French fine dining, spending two years choosing the crockery, artisans, ceramicist and fabrics that help to create the restaurant's intimate ambiance. With just 30 covers, every detail delivers an intimate experience for its diners, complete with the restaurant's signature French elegance.

Normandy-born Chef Donckele, who also runs Cheval Blanc Saint-Tropez fine dining restaurant La Vague d'Or, has taken on the role of master perfumer in his creations to make sauces, known as the essence of French cuisine. In his hands, each is treated like a perfume or liquid painting, created such that the sauces are the main event, with meat and fish as their complements. Under the leadership of Larvoir, the restaurant's impeccable service team knows Donckele's creations intimately and conveys their essence to guests stepping through the door of Cheval Blanc Paris, which was placed at No.34 on The World's 50 Best Hotels 2023.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We are thrilled to announce Plénitude as the winner of this year's Art of Hospitality Award. Despite its relative youth, this Paris restaurant has been making waves on the global gastronomy scene for its flawless and inventive approach, celebrating the art of service and showing the world that French hospitality remains at the top of its game."

Chef Donckele says: "Give yourself the pleasure of giving pleasure." Larvoir adds: "At Plénitude, service is a wonderful encounter at every table. We seek to welcome our guests as if they were at home, to discover and understand them, to captivate and move them thanks to Arnaud's fabulous sauces, to make them laugh too, before leaving them with the sincere wish to see them again soon."

