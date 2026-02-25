WORLD'S BEST SOMMELIERS' SELECTION 2026 ANNOUNCED

News provided by

50 Best

25 Feb, 2026, 13:00 GMT

 Leading sommeliers from across the world honour wines from 16 countries following a rigorous selection process

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a global celebration of wine excellence, the world's most discerning palates came together to judge the third edition of World's Best Sommeliers' Selection. Leading sommeliers from 17 countries across six continents gathered to taste, debate and determine the standout wines of the year. The panel were invited from the global network within The World's 50 Best Restaurants, and led by Kristell Monot, President of the World's Best Sommeliers' Selection 2026, and Head Sommelier at Mugaritz, ranked No.87 in The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025. The sommeliers' final selection features 115 wines from 16 countries and spans every colour, style and expression, offering a trusted benchmark that showcases everything from timeless icons to exciting new voices shaping the future of wine.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
The third edition of the World’s Best Sommeliers’ Selection is revealed, celebrating wines judged by leading sommeliers from around the world.
This image opens in the lightbox
View PDF
WORLD'S BEST SOMMELIERS' SELECTION 2026 ANNOUNCED

To view the World's Best Sommeliers' Selection, please see here or scroll to the end of this press release.

A spokesperson for the World's Best Sommeliers' Selection comments: "We're thrilled to bring the World's Best Sommeliers' Selection back for 2026. Featuring more than 100 wines from 16 countries, the final line-up reflects the incredible diversity of the global wine landscape - from revered classics to bold new voices in winemaking. The selection remains a trusted benchmark for on-trade professionals worldwide, and we're proud to provide this platform where the world's most talented sommeliers can come together to define the future of wine."

Italy leads the line-up with 20 noteworthy wines

Italy once again dominated the selection, with red wines at the centre of its success. Thirteen of the 20 Italian entries were red wines, more than any other country, showcasing the nation's remarkable regional variety from north to south. Nebbiolo emerged as a standout, with four Barolo and Barbaresco examples reinforcing the grape's international prestige. The selection also featured more contemporary styles including a Grenache from Marche's Clara Marcelli and a Merlot from Emilia Romagna producer, Tenuta Del Paguro, which is aged on the Adriatic seabed for 12 months. A notable achievement came from Sicilian producer Arianna Occhipinti, whose commitment to organic, terroir-driven winemaking earned three places on the list - an impressive demonstration of Sicily's rising profile. Completing the Italian entries were four white wines, one rosé and two sparkling wines.

Portugal's indigenous wines take centre stage

After Italy, Portugal emerged as the country with the second-highest number of wines in the selection, with 18 wines earning a spot across white, red and fortified categories. Four producers were recognised for their white wines, highlighting the strength of Portugal's indigenous varieties. Quinta dos Carvalhais' Encruzado was included, reflecting the winery's ongoing commitment to Dão's signature white variety. Quinta do Vallado impressed the sommeliers with a wine that demonstrates how the Douro's traditional grapes - Rabigato, Gouveio, Arinto and Viosinho - can produce structured, expressive whites that compete on the world stage. The eight reds were a mix of varietal bottlings and blends, all hailing from the Douro while the country's long-standing mastery of fortified wines was reaffirmed, with three ports and two Madeira wines making the selection.

California, Oregon & Texas make a strong showing

The USA secured 17 wines in the selection across three key regions - Texas, California and Oregon. California led with six reds and one white, with its entries ranging from Sonoma's cool-coast Pinot Noir elegance to Paso Robles' bold Cabernet-led intensity, illustrating why the region remains a global benchmark for premium red wine. The rapidly evolving wine scene in Texas was on display with six wines making the selection: a combination of sparkling, white and red wines. Organic producer Lingua Franca led the charge for Oregon, showcasing how the cool climate of the Eola-Amity Hills is ideally suited to Burgundian-style Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, with two of each making the list.

Spain's diversity on display

Spain's presence in the selection was anchored by its red wines, with seven entries spanning some of the country's most prestigious regions, including Ribera del Duero, Rioja and Priorat. Beyond red wines, Spain's breadth in winemaking was recognised. Two sherries, a Fino and an Amontillado, tapped into renewed on-trade interest in fortified wines, while the inclusion of Pere Ventura's Gran Vintage Cava reinforces Spain's role in the global sparkling wine conversation. The two white wines point to a more contemporary direction, ranging from a Chardonnay from Navarre producer Chivite to a Viura-Chardonnay blend from Rioja heavyweight, Bodegas Faustino, highlighting the ongoing evolution of Spain's most established wine regions.

Malbec dominates but Argentina's portfolio is growing

Argentina secured 12 wines in the selection, with seven reds dominating the line-up, underlining the country's global reputation for powerful, expressive Malbec. The red wines originated from across the country, including Mendoza's Uco Valley, Salta's Calchaquí Valley and San Juan's Pedernal Valley. Argentina's whites made a strong statement too, with four producers featured in the selection. Renowned Uco Valley producer Rutini demonstrated the full range of Argentina's winemaking strengths, with a Malbec, a Chardonnay and a traditional method sparkling wine all making the selection, underscoring the country's expertise beyond its famed red wines.

Europe's diversity shines

France made its mark among the other European entries, leading the field in both sparkling and rosé wines, while three German producers were celebrated for their world-class Riesling. Czech producer Gurdau stood out with three wines: a Riesling, a Grüner Veltliner and a sparkling Sekt, signalling growing recognition of the country's diverse quality offerings. Georgia's Shumi Winery and Estate was notable for its two traditional varietals, Saperavi and Kisi, and for contributing the only orange wine in the selection. Greece's emerging wine scene was also recognised, with one white and one red included.

South America is on the rise

South America's wines are increasingly commanding global attention, with the 2026 selection featuring 26 wines, up from 23 in 2025. Uruguay emerged as a rising star earning five spots in the selection. Alongside its signature Tannat, sommeliers praised wines made from more unexpected varieties such as Albariño, Riesling and Cabernet Franc, all grown in the Atlantic-influenced regions of Maldonado and Montevideo. Brazil's presence was represented by a single white entry, Casa Tés Grama Branco, a Sauvignon Blanc-Sémillon blend from one of the nation's oldest coffee regions, Vale da Grama. Chile, meanwhile, dominated the red category with eight entries from four prestigious wineries, led by a standout performance from Vik, which was recently named No.1 in The World's 50 Best Vineyards 2025.

Kristell Monot, President of the World's Best Sommeliers' Selection 2026 comments: "The World's Best Sommeliers' Selection tasting panel brings together sommeliers from the world's leading restaurants, each with a distinct perspective shaped by their own markets and experiences. This diversity is what makes the selection so valuable, because it reflects the tastes and standards of the global dining scene. The experts understand not only what makes a bottle high quality, but also the broader trends shaping the industry, from climate change to emerging regions and producers. Together, the panel set a benchmark for excellence that guides sommeliers, wine professionals and consumers around the world."

The World's Best Sommeliers' Selection (WBSS) for 2026 is available to view here, accompanied by the sommeliers' collective tasting notes and food pairing recommendations. The tasting panel brought together 29 sommeliers and wine directors from some of the world's most celebrated restaurants. All the sommeliers represented venues featured in The World's 50 Best Restaurants, including Gaggan (No.6), Table by Bruno Verjus (No.8), Don Julio (No.10), Potong (No.13), Plénitude (No.14), and Ikoyi (No.15) from the 2025 list. See the full list of participating sommeliers here.

The selection serves as a global resource for sommeliers seeking interesting wines for their lists, with the assurance that every bottle has been carefully selected by fellow professionals. The website offers advanced search tools, allowing users to discover wines by terroir characteristics (such as altitude or climate), seasonality and food pairings rather than relying on the traditional filter of grape variety. For producers interested in registering wines for the 2027 selection, registrations will open on 25th February 2026 and interested parties can request a link to register via www.worldsbestsommeliersselection.com/register.

More details can be found at www.worldsbestsommeliersselection.com

EDITOR'S NOTES:

World's Best Sommeliers' Selection 2026 (listed alphabetically by winery name):

Winery

Wine

Country

Region

Almaviva Winery

Almaviva 2018

Chile

Maipo Valley

Almaviva Winery

Almaviva 2021

Chile

Maipo Valley

Aperture Cellars

Aperture Cabernet Sauvignon 2023

USA

California

Aperture Cellars

Aperture Sauvignon Blanc 2024

USA

California

Argiano

Solengo IGT Toscana 2021

Italy

Tuscany

Arianna Occhipinti

SM 2023

Italy

Sicily

Arianna Occhipinti

Il Frappato 2023

Italy

Sicily

Arianna Occhipinti

Grotte Alte - Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2021

Italy

Sicily

Bodega Bouza

Riesling Viñedo Pan de Azúcar 2024

Uruguay

Maldonado

Bodega Garzón

Single Vineyard Albariño 2024

Uruguay

Maldonado

Bodega Garzón

Single Vineyard Tannat 2023

Uruguay

Maldonado

Bodega Puerta del Abra

Chardo Velo de Flor 2020

Argentina

Buenos Aires Province

Bodegas Espinosa de los Monteros

Amontillado VORS

Spain

Jerez-Sherry

Bodegas Faustino

Faustino I Gran Reserva Blanco 2021

Spain

Rioja

Bodegas Montecillo

Viña Monty Graciano Reserva 2019

Spain

Rioja

Bodegas Salentein

Primus Chardonnay 2022

Argentina

Mendoza

Bodegas Salentein

Single Vineyard La Pampa´97 2021

Argentina

Mendoza

Bodegas Ysios

Ysios Finca Lagunazuri 2021

Spain

Rioja

Cantina Rotari

Rotari Flavio 2016

Italy

Trentino-Alto Adige

Casa Ferreirinha

Vinha Grande Red 2022

Portugal

Douro

Casa Ferreirinha

Quinta da Leda Red 2022

Portugal

Douro

Casa Tés

Grama Branco 2024

Brazil

São Paulo

Catena Zapata

Birth of Cabernet 2021

Argentina

Mendoza

Ceretto

Barolo Brunate 2021

Italy

Piedmont

Ceretto

Barbaresco Asili 2014

Italy

Piedmont

Ceretto

Barolo Bricco Rocche 2021

Italy

Piedmont

Champagne Frerejean Frères

VV26 Grand Cru NV

France

Champagne

Champagne Gounel Lassalle

Parcellaire Les Agneaux NV

France

Champagne

Château d'Esclans

Les Clans 2024

France

Provence

Château d'Esclans

Garrus 2024

France

Provence

Château Smith Haut Lafitte

Château Smith Haut Lafitte Blanc 2022

France

Bordeaux

Chivite

Colección 125 Gran Vino Blanco 2023

Spain

Navarre

Clara Marcelli

Ruggine 2021

Italy

Marche

Clos Apalta

Prelude 2023

Chile

Colchagua Valley

Colomé

El Arenal Malbec Single Vineyard 2022

Argentina

Salta

Daou Vineyards

Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

USA

California

Daou Vineyards

Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

USA

California

Daou Vineyards

Estate Soul of a Lion 2021

USA

California

Feudo Arancio

Feudo Arancio Hedonis 2022

Italy

Sicily

Freeman Vineyard & Winery

Yu-ki Estate Pinot Noir 2022

USA

California

Gonzalez Byass

Tio Pepe en Rama 2025

Spain

Sherry-Jerez

Gurdau

Sekt 36m 2021

Czech Republic

Moravia

Gurdau

Riesling Stará Hora 2022

Czech Republic

Moravia

Gurdau

Veltliner Vinohrádky 2023

Czech Republic

Moravia

Justino's

Verdelho Frasqueira 1997

Portugal

Madeira

Justino's

Malvasia 50 Years Old

Portugal

Madeira

Karthäuserhof

Karthäuserhofberg GG 2023

Germany

Mosel

Ktima Gerovassiliou

Malagousia 2024

Greece

Macedonia

Ktima Gerovassiliou

Avaton 2022

Greece

Macedonia

La Scolca

Gavi di Gavi Limited Edition 2021

Italy

Piedmont

Lingua Franca

Sisters Chardonnay 2023

USA

Oregon

Lingua Franca

Estate Chardonnay 2023

USA

Oregon

Lingua Franca

The Plow Pinot Noir 2023

USA

Oregon

Lingua Franca

Estate Pinot Noir 2023

USA

Oregon

Luca Leggero Villareggia

Erbaluce di Caluso DOCG Rend Nen 2022

Italy

Piedmont

Madame Veuve Point

Rully Blanc 2023

France

Burgundy

Marchesi di Barolo

Barolo Riserva 2016

Italy

Piedmont

Mas de Daumas Gassac

Grand Vin 2016

France

Languedoc Roussillon

Merum Priorati

Desti 2022

Spain

Catalonia

Mezzacorona

Musivum Teroldego Rotaliano 2019

Italy

Trentino-Alto Adige

Mission Hill Family Estate

Oculus 2020

Canada

British Columbia

Mission Hill Family Estate

Terroir Collection Cabernet Franc 2022

Canada

British Columbia

Nino Franco Spumanti

Grave di Stecca Brut 2018

Italy

Veneto

Pago de Carraovejas

Pago de Carraovejas 2023

Spain

Castilla Y Leon

Pago de Carraovejas

El Anejon 2021

Spain

Castilla Y Leon

Pago de Carraovejas

Cuesta de las Liebres 2021

Spain

Castilla Y Leon

Peralada

Perelada Garrigal Vinyes Velles 2023

Spain

Catalonia

Pere Ventura

Gran Vintage 2016

Spain

Cava

Perissos Vineyard and Winery

Picpoul Blanc 2023

USA

Texas

Perissos Vineyard and Winery

Aglianico 2022

USA

Texas

Pyros Wines

Vineyard Block N° 4 Malbec 2022

Argentina

San Juan

Quinta da  Côrte

TNX Douro 2021

Portugal

Douro

Quinta das Carvalhas

Vinhas Velhas 2021

Portugal

Douro

Quinta de Azevedo

Loureiro Escolha White 2024

Portugal

Minho VR

Quinta de Soalheiro

Granit 2024

Portugal

Vinho Verde

Quinta de Soalheiro

Reserva 2023

Portugal

Vinho Verde

Quinta do Crasto

Tinta Roriz 2017

Portugal

Douro

Quinta do Crasto

Tawny 30 Years Old

Portugal

Porto

Quinta do Vallado

Vallado Reserva Branco 2024

Portugal

Douro

Quinta do Vallado

Vallado Field Blend Reserve 2022

Portugal

Douro

Quinta do Vallado

Vinha da Coroa 2022

Portugal

Douro

Quinta do Vallado

Vinha da Granja 2022

Portugal

Douro

Quinta dos Carvalhais

Encruzado White 2023

Portugal

Dão

Riccitelli Wine

Old Vines from Patagonia Semillon 2024

Argentina

Patagonia

Robert Mondavi Winery

Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

USA

California

Rose Family Estate

Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc 2025

New Zealand

Marlborough

Ruffino

Romitorio di Santedame 2022

Italy

Tuscany

Ruffino

Alauda 2021

Italy

Tuscany

Rutini

Apartado Nature 2017

Argentina

Mendoza

Rutini

Single Vineyard Gualtallary Chardonnay 2023

Argentina

Mendoza

Rutini

Single Vineyard Altamira Malbec 2021

Argentina

Mendoza

Sacromonte

Quiebre 2023

Uruguay

Maldonado

Sacromonte

Deux Revês, Uné Destinée 2023

Uruguay

Montevideo

Sandeman

Vintage Port Quinta do Seixo 2022

Portugal

Douro

Sandeman

Tawny Port 20 Years Old

Portugal

Douro

Schloss Johannisberg

Orangelack Kabinett 2024

Germany

Rheingau

Shumi Winery and Estate

Kisi Qvevri Iberiuli 2022

Georgia

Kakheti

Shumi Winery and Estate

Salome 2022

Georgia

Kakheti

Tenuta Del Paguro

Ostrea in fundo 2023

Italy

Emilia Romagna

Tenuta Del Paguro

Homarus 2021

Italy

Emilia Romagna

Tokara Wine & Olive Estate

Tokara Reserve Collection Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

South Africa

Stellenbosch

Trapiche Winery

Trapiche Iscay 2022

Argentina

Mendoza

Uplift Vineyard

Viognier 2024

USA

Texas

Uplift Vineyard

Aglianico 2023

USA

Texas

Veuve Clicquot

Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2018

France

Champagne

Viabizzunoagricola

donnacricri 2023

Italy

Sicily

Vik

La Piu Belle 2022

Chile

Cachapoal Valley

Vik

Milla Cala 2022

Chile

Cachapoal Valley

Vik

STONEVIK 2024

Chile

Cachapoal Valley

Vik

VIK 2022

Chile

Cachapoal Valley

Viña Don Melchor

Don Melchor 2021

Chile

Maipo Valley

Weingut Korrell

Kreuznacher Paradies Riesling 2021

Germany

Nahe

William Chris Vineyards

Boxing Rabbit Cuvee 2023

USA

Texas

William Chris Vineyards

Hunter 2023

USA

Texas

Zuccardi Valle de Uco

Concreto Malbec 2023

Argentina

Mendoza

***



For media centre access, including images and videos, please visit:
https://event.worldsbestsommeliersselection.com/live/en/page/media-centre

Follow World's Best Sommeliers' Selection:

About World's Best Sommeliers' Selection

World's Best Sommeliers' Selection celebrates outstanding wines as chosen by some of the world's most respected sommeliers. During the tasting, the sommelier panel evaluated each wine with access to detailed backstories and producer videos. The sommeliers provided tasting notes and food pairings for each wine, before discussing the wine collectively and reaching a consensus on its inclusion in the World's Best Sommeliers' Selection 2026. The selection is brought to you by William Reed, the company behind The World's 50 Best Restaurants and The World's 50 Best Vineyards.

Throughout the World's Best Sommeliers' Selection tasting, all wines were served in Gabriel Glas stems.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919144/WBSS26.pdf
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918452/Worlds_Best_Sommeliers.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919130/WORLDS_BEST_SOMMELIERS_SELECTION_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

WORLD'S BEST SOMMELIERS' SELECTION 2026 ANNOUNCED

WORLD'S BEST SOMMELIERS' SELECTION 2026 ANNOUNCED

In a global celebration of wine excellence, leading sommeliers from 17 countries across six continents judged the World's Best Sommeliers' Selection...
EUROPE'S 50 BEST BARS WILL BE REVEALED IN AMSTERDAM ON TUESDAY, 30 JUNE 2026

EUROPE'S 50 BEST BARS WILL BE REVEALED IN AMSTERDAM ON TUESDAY, 30 JUNE 2026

50 Best, the organisation behind The World's 50 Best Bars, reveals that the first edition of Europe's 50 Best Bars will take place in the vibrant...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Beverages

Beverages

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics