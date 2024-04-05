Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Royal Ascot, Nespresso, and the historic 1000 Miglia race.

LONDON, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last two weeks that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

1. Royal Ascot launch 2024 Lookbook at The Lana - Dorchester Collection, ahead of Dubai World Cup

With all eyes on the Dubai World Cup this weekend, Royal Ascot launched British designer Daniel Fletcher's much anticipated 2024 Lookbook at The Lana - Dorchester Collection in Dubai, UAE.

2. Tilia Homes and Hopkins Homes announce 'Zero Bills' partnership with Octopus Energy

'Zero Bills' is a world-first smart tariff that allows customers to move into homes that are fully kitted out with green technology and with no energy bills, guaranteed.

3. NESPRESSO WILL INVEST 20 MILLION USD IN DRC TO SUPPORT THE COFFEE GROWING COMMUNITY AND THE REVIVAL OF THE SPECIALTY COFFEE

Nespresso aims to continue to support the local community and economy by investing 20 million USD spent across coffee purchases, price premiums and technical assistance, by 2026 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), helping to give coffee farmers access to the global markets.

4. 1000 MIGLIA 2024: LIST OF ACCEPTED CARS PUBLISHED

The list of cars accepted for the 2024 edition of the 1000 Miglia is now officially made public. 33 nations will be represented, but Italy will still be the country with the largest number of competitors, and there will be 71 cars that took part in the historic 1000 Miglia race.

5. Mars Veterinary Health pilots industry-leading anaesthetic gas capture technology to reduce carbon emissions

Mars Veterinary Health, through its UK veterinary group Linnaeus and in partnership with Waltham Petcare Science Institute, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with SageTech Veterinary to pilot an innovative anaesthetic gas capture solution to help prevent harmful greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere.

6. The Future of AI Advertising is Here: Oclean Launches Cutting-Edge European Campaign for Oclean X

Oclean is thrilled to announce the debut of its groundbreaking European commercial for the newly launched Oclean X Ultra, WiFi Smart Sonic Toothbrush, featuring Visible Brushing with AI Voice Guidance.

7. GREENPOWER PARK: TRAILBLAZING UK CENTRE OF ELECTRIFICATION & CLEAN ENERGY AND WEST MIDLANDS GIGAFACTORY TO SPEARHEAD THE GREEN INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION

Plans to place Britain at the epicentre of the green industrial revolution have taken a significant leap forward with the launch of Greenpower Park - the UK Centre of Electrification and Clean Energy - setting the stage for unparalleled investment in green electrified technology and skilled job creation.

8. Human Frontier Science Program: Fellowships Awarded to 59 of the Most Pioneering Postdoctoral

To foster the next generation of life science research, 59 of the world's top emerging scientists from 28 nations have won 2024 Human Frontier Science Program (HFSP) Fellowships.

9. In the Heart of North West London Pulses a Rhythm Like No Other -- Sugar Kayne Radio

A man from NW London and is Jewish, who has Cerebral Palsy, is hoping to raise awareness of the struggle sufferers face in finding employment in the creative media industry by streaming his DJ sets on social media.

10. Forsman & Bodenfors Springboards in the UK as Crispin Porter Bogusky London Becomes Part of the F&B Collective

Stagwell's Forsman & Bodenfors, the global creative collective, today announced it will integrate Crispin Porter Bogusky's UK agency, CPB London, four months after it opened a satellite office in London. CPB London CEO, Helen James, will lead the newly combined entity, managing the team and reporting to Forsman & Bodenfors' global CEO, Toby Southgate. The London agency will now become a major hub in the global Forsman & Bodenfors collective.

11. Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi to deliver Tourism Strategy 2030 to ensure emirate's sustainable growth as global tourism destination

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the new Tourism Strategy 2030 for the emirate. Spearheaded by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the ambitious blueprint signals a new era of expansion and strategic development in the travel and tourism sector.

12. Arçelik launches Beko Europe, a leading provider of sustainable home appliances in Europe

Today marks the successful completion of the definitive Contribution Agreement between Arçelik's wholly owned subsidiary Beko B.V. and Whirlpool Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary Whirlpool EMEA Holdings LLC, and the creation of Beko Europe.

