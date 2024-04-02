Tilia Homes and Hopkins Homes announce 'Zero Bills' partnership with Octopus Energy

SOLIHULL, England, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilia Homes and Hopkins Homes have today announced they have joined Octopus Energy's 'Zero Bills' proposition on an exclusive number of properties.

'Zero Bills' is a world-first smart tariff that allows customers to move into homes that are fully kitted out with green technology and with no energy bills, guaranteed.

One of the standard housetypes with a "Zero Bills" tariff at Tilia Homes' Landimore Park development

The three- and four-bedroom houses, available at Tilia Homes' Landimore Park development, in Northampton, and Hopkins Homes' Church View , in Bramford, Suffolk, are installed with cutting-edge, green technology including roof-mounted solar panels, air-source heat pumps and a home battery.

'Zero Bills' is made possible through Octopus' technology platform, Kraken, which connects to the clean energy devices installed in the home and optimises their energy usage to deliver a zero bill.

Simon Gabbitas, Group ESG Director for Tilia Homes and Hopkins Homes, said: "As the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, we are delighted to join forces with Octopus Energy to offer drastically reduced home running costs for our customers. Not only will this partnership deliver cost certainty to homeowners in a volatile energy market, but we believe it will also help to positively impact how people live sustainably in their homes across the UK.

"At Tilia Homes and Hopkins Homes, we are committed to reducing carbon emissions and exploring new ways to incorporate cutting-edge technology, materials, and designs into our developments to boost energy efficiency. We are looking forward to future partnerships and initiatives that continue to put both people and the planet at the heart of our developments."

Like all Tilia Homes and Hopkins Homes properties, the 'Zero Bills' homes and technology are also covered by manufacturer warranty and housebuilder's two-year guarantee and a further eight years by the National Home Builders Council (NHBC).

Michael Cottrell, 'Zero Bills' Director at Octopus Energy: "As the energy grid evolves, so does our ability to revolutionise homeownership. With our 'Zero Bills' smart proposition, Tilia Homes and Hopkins Homes homeowners can enjoy not only energy bill-free homes, but also a genuine shift towards sustainable living. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and renewable energy, we can make green living the standard across the industry."

The latest 'Watt A Save' report from the Home Builders Federation (HBF) found that buyers of new build properties will save on average of £2,200** in energy bills and reduce carbon emissions by over 2.5 tonnes per property each year compared to some older properties on the open market. Modern methods of construction, higher quality wall insulation and larger cavity wall space are among the reasons credited with the saving.

In a bid to offer further financial benefit to homeowners, there is increasing interest from mortgage lenders to offer green mortgage products tailored for new-build homes, thanks to their high energy efficiency ratings and lower running costs.

Octopus Energy has now accredited close to 1,000 homes across the UK through contracts with developers and housing providers. Accredited plots span affordable, social, shared ownership, private ownership, and rented housing. The company plans to deliver 50,000 'Zero Bills' homes globally by 2025.

To find out more information about the 'Zero Bills' homes available, please visit

Notes to editors

Tilia Homes and Hopkins Homes are both owned by Terra Firma, one of Europe's leading private equity investment firms.

About Tilia Homes

Previously known as Kier Living, Tilia Homes draws on more than 70 years of construction sector experience to create high-quality new homes and communities across England.

Headquartered in the West Midlands and operating across four regions, Tilia Homes delivers a positive impact on the neighbourhoods and communities it serves through sympathetic and innovative design and a commitment to preserving the local environment.

With a track record of building good value homes in desirable locations, Tilia Homes is committed to being a trustworthy and responsible developer that its customers, partners, and 430-plus employees nationwide can be proud of.

Tilia Homes recently received the RoSPA President's Award in recognition of receiving its coveted gold award for the 10th consecutive year recognising the company's unwavering commitment to health & safety.

Since May 2021 the company has been owned by Terra Firma, one of Europe's leading private equity investment firms.

For further information visit

About Hopkins Homes

Hopkins Homes is the largest privately-owned housebuilder in East Anglia, committed to outstanding design and build quality that reflects the tradition and character of each site.

As an HBF 5-star housebuilder, Hopkins Homes is renowned for building distinctive homes and environments that retain the heritage of the past, whilst offering energy efficient modern living. Homes that people trust and aspire to.

A considered, thoughtful company, Hopkins Homes is a signatory to the Armed Forces Covenant, a partner to the Lighthouse Club and a recent member of the Future Homes Hub.

For more information about Hopkins Homes please visit

About Octopus Energy Group

Octopus Energy is a global clean energy tech business, driving the affordable, green energy system of the future. Under its own retail brand, Octopus delivers world-class customer service and cutting edge energy products to 7.7 million households globally.

Its operations span 18 countries and the entire energy value chain. The group invests in, builds and flexibly manages renewable energy, operating a £6 billion portfolio of projects – one of Europe's largest.

Octopus has licensed its advanced data and machine learning platform, Kraken, to support over 54 million customer accounts worldwide through licensing deals with companies such as EDF, E.ON and Origin Energy.

Kraken enables Octopus to drive the electrification of heat and transport through smart tariffs and innovative cleantech. Backed by pension funds, investors and energy giants, Octopus Energy Group businesses deliver cheaper, greener energy and cutting-edge tech to countries and customers worldwide.

For more information, check out our website.

