ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): ZINZINO INITIATES NEGOTIATIONS FOR PART OWNERSHIP IN ANDORRA-BASED XION INTERNATIONAL GROUP FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF PROPRIETARY OMEGA-3 OIL AND SPIRULINA

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino has initiated a process to acquire 35% of Xion International Group in order to form a joint venture to produce algae using bioreactors. The expanded collaboration is another strategically important step in Zinzino's growth plans, which focus on improving personal health and well-being on a global scale with innovative biotechnology and a pioneering product portfolio marketed through direct sales.

Xion is an innovative, proprietary production company based in Spain that has developed one of the world's first high-tech photobioreactor systems for producing the nutrient-dense microalgae spirulina. Xion's pioneering, award-winning technology, combined with a cultivation method based on nature's own principles, sets a new standard for sustainable, efficient, and clean production and creates great opportunities for large-scale cultivation and production of all types of photosynthetic, plant-based algae. Zinzino has initiated negotiations for future co-ownership in Xion to develop the cultivation method and production of microalgae and secure a future sustainable raw material supply of omega-3 for the company's main product, BalanceOil+, a polyphenol-rich, omega-balancing dietary supplement. This is a very important, strategic initiative to meet the increased need for the product arising from Zinzino's global expansion and high sales growth.

The operations in Xion are currently conducted on a smaller scale, where most of the production goes to Zinzino's existing, spirulina-based products that have been added through the acquisition of Xelliss in 2024. Xion has a turnover of approximately EUR 1.3 million. A future co-ownership gives Zinzino access to Xion's IP rights, opening up opportunities to further develop and increase brand protection for Zinzino's product portfolio. The aim is to negotiate with the sellers and sign an agreement to acquire parts of Xion's business, which is expected to be finalised in the second half of 2025. A visionary mindset, tech-first perspective, test-based nutrition that nourishes at the cellular level, and a strong position to capitalise on current trends lay the foundation for the collaboration with Xion. Following the acquisitions of VMA Life in 2020, Enhanzz in 2022, Xelliss and ACN in 2024, as well as the asset acquisitions of Zurvita, Ecosystem, and Valentus in 2025, Zinzino has been looking for further investments to maintain sustainable, profitable growth, strengthen its distribution power, expand into new markets, secure its raw material assets, and leverage its product portfolio in new consumer areas.

"Sustainable solutions are the future," says Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of Zinzino. "Fish oil is a finite resource. Through our increased collaboration and future co-ownership in Xion, we secure a vital raw material without increasing our carbon footprint, while strengthening our brand protection."

"Zinzino will continue to invest in future solutions in algae technology and bioreactors," explains Bergheim Pettersen. "Together with Xion, we intend to form a specialised omega-3 company named PhytoFerm. This pure-play algae company will focus on the next generation of sustainable nutritional solutions."

"This venture marks a further strategic step towards positioning Zinzino as a global leader in the future of high-quality omega-3 products." Tino Bacchetta, bioengineer and founder of Xion, adds: "PhytoFerm will be a company at the forefront of producing omega-3 and other oils from algae, based on the latest bioreactor technology."

"By combining two advanced systems - photobioreactors and fermentation - with our HYBRID platform, PhytoFerm is poised to secure the future of clean nutritional supplements that make a real difference," says Bacchetta.

