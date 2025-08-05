ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2025
News provided byZinzino
05 Aug, 2025, 09:19 GMT
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 55%, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 64% and amounted to SEK 259.9 (158.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 2.2 (10.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 55% to SEK 262.1 (169.1) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – July 2025 increased by 57 % to SEK 1,780.1 (1,130.7) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
25-Jul
|
24-Jul
|
Change
|
YTD 2025
|
YTD 2024
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
26.1
|
23.4
|
12 %
|
181.3
|
164.9
|
10 %
|
Central Europe
|
76.1
|
44.1
|
73 %
|
491.1
|
299.9
|
64 %
|
East Europe
|
31.3
|
29.0
|
8 %
|
217.8
|
220.6
|
-1 %
|
South & West Europe
|
47.3
|
33.3
|
42 %
|
309.3
|
193.6
|
60 %
|
The Baltics
|
10.0
|
8.0
|
25 %
|
66.8
|
55.5
|
20 %
|
North America
|
47.2
|
16.7
|
183 %
|
299.5
|
98.1
|
205 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
20.0
|
2.9
|
590 %
|
169.0
|
28.2
|
499 %
|
Africa
|
1.9
|
1.4
|
36 %
|
12.1
|
8.3
|
46 %
|
Zinzino
|
259.9
|
158.8
|
64 %
|
1746.9
|
1069.1
|
63 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
2.2
|
10.3
|
-79 %
|
33.2
|
61.6
|
-46 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
262.1
|
169.1
|
55 %
|
1780.1
|
1130.7
|
57 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium,
Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-july-2025,c4214561
The following files are available for download:
Share this article