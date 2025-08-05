ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 55%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 64% and amounted to SEK 259.9 (158.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 2.2 (10.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 55% to SEK 262.1 (169.1) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – July 2025 increased by 57 % to SEK 1,780.1 (1,130.7) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:



Regions,MSEK 25-Jul 24-Jul Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change The Nordics 26.1 23.4 12 % 181.3 164.9 10 % Central Europe 76.1 44.1 73 % 491.1 299.9 64 % East Europe 31.3 29.0 8 % 217.8 220.6 -1 % South & West Europe 47.3 33.3 42 % 309.3 193.6 60 % The Baltics 10.0 8.0 25 % 66.8 55.5 20 % North America 47.2 16.7 183 % 299.5 98.1 205 % Asia-Pacific 20.0 2.9 590 % 169.0 28.2 499 % Africa 1.9 1.4 36 % 12.1 8.3 46 % Zinzino 259.9 158.8 64 % 1746.9 1069.1 63 % Faun Pharma 2.2 10.3 -79 % 33.2 61.6 -46 % Zinzino Group 262.1 169.1 55 % 1780.1 1130.7 57 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium,

Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines

-Africa: South Africa

