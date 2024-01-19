Yingli will supply 405MW of high efficiency modules for iSOLAR

BAODING, China, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently Yingli Solar has announced the supply of 405MW of high efficiency solar modules for the well-known Solar EPC iSOLAR SA, including 120MW N-type modules and 285MW P-type modules. Currently, 180MW products have been put into use.

These high-efficiency modules will be used in multiple local solar projects. After all projects are completed and put into operation, it is expected that the annual power generation will reach 486 million KWH, equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 500000 tons.

"As a company established for over two decades, Yingli has always taken technological innovation as its core competitiveness, committed to providing efficient products to global customers." said Stefanos Linardakis, Director Yingli Germany, Austira, Greece & Turkey of Yingli Solar, "The practical performance of Yingli's products over the past 25 years has also proven the reliability of Yingli's products, which is the fundamental reason why Yingli has gained global customer recognition."

"We are excited to announce the strategic procurement agreement with Yingli again after 12 years. We believe that the combination of Yingli's product leadership and TOPCON cell technology will provide us with the superior solution we need for our advanced solar projects, driving best-in-class PV plant performance", said iSOLAR's Managing Director Mr. Argyris Iliadis.

Since 2023, Yingli has received multiple global honors, and has won the "High Achiever" award from RETC with its excellent accomplishments in three dimensions of quality indicators, performance indicators and reliability indicators, and rated as Top Performer by PVEL.