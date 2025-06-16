Yingli Solar Releases Yearly ESG Report

BAODING, China, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Yingli Energy Development Co., Ltd. (hereafter "Yingli Solar") unveiled its 2024 ESG Report and has been shortlisted in the Global New Energy ESG Top 100 Enterprises released by the Asian PV Industry Association (APVIA) during SNEC event in Shanghai.

Launch Ceremony

Yingli Solar has long been committed to a green, low-carbon development path, demonstrating its dedication to sustainable development and exemplifying the responsibility of a state-owned enterprise. This year marks the company's third consecutive annual ESG report. According to the report, Yingli Solar achieved significant environmental milestones in 2024, reducing its overall energy consumption per unit by 3,062 kWh/MW compared to 2023. The company also saved 4,000 tons of water monthly and 1.31 million kWh of electricity annually. In terms of quality control, the company boasted a 100% product qualification rate and a 96.17% customer satisfaction rate.

Allen Geng, General Manager of International Sales, emphasized Yingli Solar's strong commitment to social responsibility. The company joined WWF's Climate Savers program in 2013, making it one of China's first PV enterprises to do so. In 2020, Yingli Solar was among the industry's pioneers in announcing carbon emission reduction targets. The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products included Yingli Solar in its inaugural China New Energy Industry ESG Value Index in 2023. Furthermore, Yingli Solar's outstanding contributions to ESG and carbon neutrality earned it the Top 10 Excellence in Value Contribution and Top 10 Model Responsibility Contribution awards on the 2024 Green Sustainable ESG Case List.

Yingli Solar's reputation for corporate responsibility has led to strategic partnerships with numerous global brands. Moving forward, the company pledges to maintain its responsible corporate attitude by delivering high-quality products and services, while collaborating with a wider range of partners to advance the Beautiful China Initiative and improve the quality of life for all.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711457/7e7b42cad5371d6bfe2c13979948380.jpg